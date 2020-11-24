Biotech startup investments explode, but big investors fret about assault on drug prices

Article content continued

“The danger for retail investors is that there are really large market cap and liquid companies, but they didn’t get there by convincing any credible or specialized investors that what they have is worth doing,” he said.

There are about 50 Canadian public biotech companies listed on Nasdaq, the New York Stock Exchange or the TSX with a total market valuation for Canada’s industry around $14 billion, according to Bloom.

Representing some 230 domestic biotech companies, with about 85 per cent focused on health care, CEO Andrew Casey of Ottawa-based lobby group BIOTECanada says government drug price policy must encourage the kind of deals like Pfizer Inc. partnering with BioNTech SE of Germany on a vaccine for COVID-19.

Photo by Matt Rourke/AP Photo files

“When you smash drug prices down without thinking about any of the consequences of the ecosystem writ large, it’s a fairly narrow way of doing policy and you’ll miss out on all the opportunities that a Pfizer will create by being here in Canada and in and partnering with other companies. And that’s kind of critical to seeing the Canadian biotechs rise to the surface,” Casey said by phone.

“Which isn’t to say we shouldn’t be doing something to create sustainability for the health-care system. We all acknowledge that, clearly, the health-care system is expensive.”

Bozzato notes “the assault on drug prices is not just here, it’s also in the U.S. But in Canada we have a much smaller market, so the incentive for pharmaceutical companies to invest here is that much less.”

Fusion’s Valliant says the vibrancy of the domestic biotech space so far outweighs concerns Big Pharma might have about in Canada.

“It’s a phenomenal time to be in the biotech sector. It’s exciting, it’s a way to help society, both with innovative medicines and job creation. I’m a proud Hamiltonian, so to be able to kick off a company here and get global investment brought to Canada, I feel very lucky to have this role.”