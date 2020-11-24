Binance trading volume tops all-time high with $37B in a day By Cointelegraph

Binance trading volume tops all-time high with $37B in a day
With within $1,000 of its all-time high price of $19,891 set in December 2017, trading on major crypto exchange Binance is also hitting new heights with more than $37 billion in volume in the last 24 hours.
According to data from CoinMarketCap, the daily trading volume of Binance has now hit $37,291,444,117 which is up 40.5% in the last 24 hours. Last week, the analytics site reported $25 billion in trading volume for Binance.
