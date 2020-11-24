Beyonce Makes History as She Gets Nine Nominations at 2021 Grammy Awards

Instagram

The ‘Black Is King’ singer now becomes the most-nominated female artist in Grammy Awards history with a total of 79 nods including the nine mentions at the upcoming event.

Beyonce Knowles is going for gold at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in 2021 after leading all artists with nine nominations, including two for Record of the Year.

“Black Parade” and “Savage Remix” with Megan Thee Stallion has landed Beyonce a double mention in the top category, while the former will also compete for Song of the Year, as well as Best R&B Performance and Song.

“Black Is King“, the visual accompaniment to “The Lion King: The Gift” – the superstar’s soundtrack for her 2019 Disney remake, is shortlisted for Best Music Film, and “Brown Skin Girl” is up for Best Music Video.

Additionally, the “Savage Remix” is nominated for Best Rap Performance and Song.

The nine new nods make Beyonce the most-nominated female artist in Grammy Awards history with 79 over the course of her career, during which she has won 24.

She is the second-most nominated artist of all time, now tied with Sir Paul McCartney, with the duo trailing Beyonce’s rap mogul husband Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, and Quincy Jones, who both boast 80 total nominations.

Jay-Z’s career total, of which he has so far won 22, includes three mentions for 2021’s ceremony, all for helping to co-write “Black Parade” and “Savage Remix”.

The 2021 Grammys look set to be a big night for the ladies with Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple, Jhene Aiko, and Billie Eilish among the multiple nominees, while there are also nods for late stars John Prine, Toots Hibbert, and Leonard Cohen.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards on 31 January (21).

Here is the list of some selected nominees:

Album of the Year:

Song of the Year:

“Black Parade” – Denisia Andrews , Beyonce , Stephen Bray , Shawn Carter , Brittany Coney , Derek James Dixie , Akil King , Kim ‘Kaydence’ Krysiuk & Rickie ‘Caso’ Tice , songwriters ( Beyonce Knowles )

, , , , , , , , songwriters ( ) “The Box” – Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore , songwriters ( Roddy Ricch )

, songwriters ( ) “Cardigan” – Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift , songwriters ( Taylor Swift )

& , songwriters ( ) “Circles” – Louis Bell , Adam Feeney , Kaan Gunesberk , Austin Post & Billy Walsh , songwriters ( Post Malone )

, , , & , songwriters ( ) “Don’t Start Now” – Caroline Ailin , Ian Kirkpatrick , Dua Lipa & Emily Warren , songwriters ( Dua Lipa )

, , & , songwriters ( ) “Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell , songwriters ( Billie Eilish )

& , songwriters ( ) “I Can’t Breathe” – Dernst Emile II , H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas , songwriters ( H.E.R. )

, & , songwriters ( ) “If the World Was Ending” – Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist:

Record of the Year:

Best Rock Performance:

“Shameika” – Fiona Apple

“Not” – Big Thief

“Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” – HAIM

“Stay High” – Brittany Howard

“Daylight” – Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance:

“Bum-Rush” – Body Count

“Underneath” – Code Orange

“The In-Between” – In This Moment

“Bloodmoney” – Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe) – Live” – Power Trip

Best Rock Song:

“Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers , Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore , Songwriters ( Phoebe Bridgers )

, & , Songwriters ( ) “Lost in Yesterday” – Kevin Parker , Songwriter ( Tame Impala )

, Songwriter ( ) “Not” – Adrianne Lenker , Songwriter ( Big Thief )

, Songwriter ( ) “Shameika” – Fiona Apple , Songwriter ( Fiona Apple )

, Songwriter ( ) “Stay High” – Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best Rock Album:

Best Alternative Music Album:

Best Comedy Album:

Best Music Video:

Best Music Film:

Best R&B Performance:

Best R&B Song:

“Better Than I Imagine” – Robert Glasper , Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson , songwriters ( Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello )

, & , songwriters ( Featuring & ) “Black Parade” – Denisia Andrews , Beyonce Knowles , Stephen Bray , Shawn Carter , Brittany Coney , Derek James Dixie , Akil King , Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie ‘Caso’ Tice , songwriters ( Beyonce Knowles )

, , , , , , , & , songwriters ( ) “Collide” – Sam Barsh , Stacey Barthe , Sonyae Elise , Olu Fann , Akil King , Josh Lopez , Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi , songwriters ( Tiana Major9 & Earthgang )

, , , , , , & , songwriters ( & ) “Do It” – Chloe Bailey , Halle Bailey , Anton Kuhl , Victoria Monét , Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende , songwriters ( Chloe X Halle )

, , , , & , songwriters ( ) “Slow Down” – Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

Best R&B Album:

Best Rap Performance:

Best Rap Song:

“The Bigger Picture” – Dominique Jones , Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams , Songwriters ( Lil Baby )

, & , Songwriters ( ) “The Box” – Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore , Songwriters ( Roddy Ricch )

, Songwriters ( ) “Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Durk Banks , Rogét Chahayed , Aubrey Graham , Daveon Jackson , Ron Latour & Ryan Martinez , Songwriters ( Drake Featuring Lil Durk )

, , , , & , Songwriters ( Featuring ) “Rockstar” – Jonathan Lyndale Kirk , Ross Joseph Portaro Iv & Rodrick Moore , Songwriters ( DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch )

, & , Songwriters ( Featuring ) “Savage” – Beyonce Knowles, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce Knowles)

Best Rap Album:

“ Black Habits ” – D Smoke

” – “Alfredo” – Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

“ A Written Testimony ” – Jay Electronica

” – “King’s Disease” – Nas

“The Allegory Royce” – Da 5’9

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Stick That in Your Country Song” – Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was” – Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays” – Vince Gill

“Black Like Me” – Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

Best Country Song:

“Bluebird” – Luke Dick , Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert , Songwriters ( Miranda Lambert )

, & , Songwriters ( ) “The Bones” – Maren Morris , Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz , Songwriters ( Maren Morris )

, & , Songwriters ( ) “Crowded Table” – Brandi Carlile , Natalie Hemby & Lori Mckenna , Songwriters ( The Highwomen )

, & , Songwriters ( ) “More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress , Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland , Songwriters ( Ingrid Andress )

, & , Songwriters ( ) “Some People Do” – Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best Country Album: