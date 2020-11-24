‘Below Deck’ Star Hannah Ferrier Celebrates 34th Birthday With Engagement News

Instagram

Taking to her Instagram account, the “Below Deck Mediterranean” star flaunts her new bling as she announces that she’s now engaged to boyfriend Josh Roberts, with whom she shares daughter Ava.

Hannah Ferrier is celebrating two major milestones in her life. Turning 34 years old on Monday, November 23, the former cast member of “Below Deck Mediterranean” announced that she has gotten engaged to boyfriend Josh Roberts whom she has dated for more than two years.

The 34-year-old TV personality turned to her Instagram account to share the exciting news. “And then there were three…and a ring,” she wrote in the caption of a selfie post that saw her flaunting a large sparkler on her ring finger.

Hannah’s announcement was met with good wishes from her fellow “Below Deck” stars. Nastia Surmava raved, “Love you guys!!!! Congratulations,” and Jessica More exclaimed, “Hell yaaa my boi josh!!! Smart man locking in my beautiful hot momma! Congrats I’m soooo happy for you.”

Also expressing her joy over Hannah’s engagement was Julia d’Albert Pusey. “LOVE, I don’t know if I’m more excited about this or the hen do,” she wrote in the comment section. “@nastiasurmava @aesha_jean get your glad rags ready!!! PARTY TIME MAMMA’S GETTING MARRIED.”

The engagement news came nearly a month after Hannah welcomed her first child, Ava Grace Roberts, with Josh. The new mom made public her baby’s arrival via Instagram on Monday, November 2 by sharing several pictures of their newborn daughter.

“Madam has arrived! Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl – Ava Grace Roberts. Born on the 26th of October,” the TV personality declared at that time. “She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever.”

The reality star and her now-fiance apparently welcomed their new bundle of joy on their second anniversary. “2 year anniversary with my gorgeous man. Words can’t express how much I am looking forward to this next chapter,” she shared in an Instagram post dated October 26.

Hannah made public her pregnancy back in June. Letting out an Instagram picture of her showing off her baby bump, she raved, “You are already my favorite adventure.” The Australian native also divulged that she was five months pregnant and had “never been happier” at that moment.