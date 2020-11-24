Baylor-Seton Hall canceled due to COVID-19

Sunday’s men’s basketball game between the No. 2-ranked Baylor Bears and Seton Hall Pirates is off the schedule.

The programs mutually announced the contest slated to occur at the Prudential Center in New Jersey has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we were excited about this Big 12-Big East Battle matchup, we agreed that canceling this year’s game was the best decision for both programs,” the schools said in a joint statement shared by Seton Hall.

Baylor added that it is exploring additional options for the season.