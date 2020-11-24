Avaaz finds that a small group of Facebook accounts are responsible for the spread of a disproportionate amount of the false posts about voter fraud (Sheera Frenkel/New York Times)

Sheera Frenkel / New York Times:
Avaaz finds that a small group of Facebook accounts are responsible for the spread of a disproportionate amount of the false posts about voter fraud — Researchers have found that a small group of social media accounts are responsible for the spread of a disproportionate amount of the false posts about voter fraud.
