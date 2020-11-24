Australian Open news | Delaying player arrivals, tournament not the answer

Six months on from Victoria’s disastrous hotel quarantine outbreak, which led to an unprecedented 112-day lockdown, nothing is more important than protecting the state from a third wave of COVID-19 infection.

As Victoria prepares to once again accept international arrivals and return to hosting its own hotel quarantine, its biggest test looms with an influx of athletes and their entourages for the Australian Open.

Yes, it’s a mammoth task. However, it’s one that both Tennis Australia and the Victorian Government should be well prepared for given the event has been on the horizon since last January.

Tennis Australia CEO, Craig Tiley, has spoken openly about the plan to use “quarantine bubbles” to allow players to train, whilst maintaining separation from each other and most importantly the Victorian community.

However, for the Victorian Government it’s a case of once bitten, twice shy. Premier Daniel Andrews (and the state as a whole) can’t afford any quarantine mistakes again. And there’s considerable concern a bubble for players won’t be as effective as the strict quarantine all other international arrivals are forced to abide by.

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic. (AP)

Making that decision is tough but delaying the arrival of players is not the answer.

Be it a strict quarantine or a bubble in which players can move around, the risk remains the same whether players arrive in December, January, or February. If, as we’ve been told repeatedly, Victoria’s contact tracing is now the best in the country, and that the lessons of hotel quarantine have been learnt, there’s no reason players can’t start arriving as of next month.

Of course, this isn’t a one-sided equation.

The players must accept individual responsibility and that of their team in ensuring Victoria is not put at risk of further COVID-19 infection. Players, often accustomed to being pampered and having their every whim catered in Melbourne will have to accept that, at least initially, they’re not in charge.

Novak Djokovic’s hope that players will be allowed to “compete in their second week of quarantine” is preposterous, given local staff including officials and ball kids would be put at risk by players who should be isolated from the remainder of the community. These players having access to a practice and fitness facility whilst in quarantine is one thing, but any action that poses a risk to the community is a non-negotiable.

The irreverence shown by Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Benoit Paire and other players on the tour toward the seriousness of COVID-19 means that they’ve forfeited any right to dictate the terms of their quarantine in Melbourne. Don’t want to quarantine? Don’t come. And, as for any potential COVID breach whilst in Australia – one strike and you’re on the next plane out.

The players must also make sacrifices around their entourage. The Australian Open isn’t an opportunity for a party Down Under.

At a time when there are strict limitations on international arrivals, only key personnel can be permitted; player, coach, significant other, dependents. That’s it. No assistant coach. No playing partner. No physio. No strength and conditioning coach. No player manager.

If you can’t survive a month of tennis in Melbourne using the in-house physio, don’t come.

Honestly though, most players will do what’s required for a tilt at $4 million and respect the procedures put in place for their well-being and that of the Victorian public. If Rafael Nadal is willing to “be patient and accept the situation”, most others will, too.

Rafael Nadal during his Australian Open quarter-final earlier this year. (Getty)

Whilst talks continue between Tennis Australia and the Victorian Government, there must be a concerted effort to keep the Australian Open in January and at worst, the early weeks of February.

The recent rhetoric from some that we should simply take our time and delay the Open if necessary is nonsensical. Melbourne is ready to host the event and the parameters in place should keep Melburnians safe whether the event is held in January or June.

Delay the Open and there’s only going to be more hurdles to overcome. The last thing we want is an overlap of international visitors in March, when the Formula 1 comes to town. And the tennis calendar is packed so tight there is little wriggle room as it is.

Most importantly, it’s about bringing Melbourne back to life. The sport. The music. The food and drink. The tennis brings together all that’s great about this city and all we’ve missed in 2020.

The slogan’s there: Let’s Melbourne Again. And there’s nothing more Melbourne than the Australian Open.

Shane McInnes is an AFL commentator and sports broadcaster with 3AW, 6PR and Nine Radio. You can follow him on Twitter: @shanemcinnes