Astros considering trading All-Star SS Carlos Correa?

The Houston Astros are reportedly considering a major trade this offseason that would heavily affect the future of their infield.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros are shopping All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. The Astros have been dangling Correa in trade discussions because they believe it’s unlikely he’ll sign a deal with the team before he reaches free agency at the end of the 2021 season.

The 26-year-old has spent his entire career with the Astros, helping the team win the World Series in 2017. Last season, Correa averaged .264 at the plate with 25 RBI and five home runs. He was even more impressive in the postseason, batting .362 with 17 RBI and six home runs in 47 plate appearances.

Correa isn’t the only player who could depart the Astros organization this offseason. Outfielder George Springer is being pursued by a number of teams in free agency, and it’s unlikely that he returns to the organization.

Houston is coming off a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series and will hope to contend again in 2021. However, that might be difficult to do without the likes of Correa and Springer, who have been leaders at the plate and in the field for the Astros since being drafted.