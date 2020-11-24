Around the World at Home Series Lets Readers Explore Cultures

Times Insider explains who we are and what we do, and delivers behind-the-scenes insights into how our journalism comes together.

I began 2020 eagerly anticipating my first trip to Japan, one I had spent a year planning. I hoped to explore the culture in my typical fashion, through long wandering walks.

Yet, as the coronavirus pandemic spread, it became clear that my trip would have to be canceled. My college pals began to commune on Zoom and swap ideas for how to break up the monotony of life at home. Two of my friends — Wendy and Jeff — had begun to organize themed evenings for themselves such as a Balinese night with beef rendang and gamelan music. Inspired by their creativity, I began to ponder such agendas for myself.

I knew I wasn’t alone in craving a bit of novelty to distinguish my days. In my role as the audience director for The Times’s Editorial Special Projects team, I use data and research to understand what readers care about and how to reach them with our journalism. I saw many readers turn to us, hungry for recommendations on what to do at home. And even though all of our trips were canceled, readers still longed to be transported to unique places through stories and photography from our Travel section.