Apple Shutting Down App Store Connect From December 23 to December 27

Apple shuts down App Store Connect for a week around the holidays each year in an effort to give ‌App Store‌ staff time off from work. This year, ‌App Store‌ Connect will be unavailable from December 23 to December 27.

With ‌App Store‌ Connect unavailable, Apple will not accept new apps or app updates, so all pricing changes and new app submissions need to be locked in before those dates for developers who want to offer discounts or new app content over the December holidays.

Developers usually offer sales and promotions ahead of when the ‌App Store‌ closes for the holidays, and those sales remain available until the ‌App Store‌ re-opens in late December.

Though ‌App Store‌ submissions will be unavailable, other ‌App Store‌ Connect tools will remain accessible to developers throughout the holiday period.