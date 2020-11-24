Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State sit atop CFP rankings

The four teams expected to be atop the initial College Football Playoff rankings announced on Tuesday landed in those slots.

As Adam Rittenberg noted for ESPN, the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-0) are No. 1, followed by the 8-0 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The 7-1 Clemson Tigers, who fell to Notre Dame on Nov. 7 without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence (COVID-19) in the lineup that Saturday evening, are No. 3. That left the 4-0 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 4 and possessing the final playoff berth heading into Thanksgiving weekend.

The 5-1 Texas A,amp;M Aggies and 6-1 Florida Gators round out the top six. The Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0) and Northwestern Wildcats (5-0) are two surprising unbeaten teams that make up the remainder of the top eight and that are well within reach of the coveted spots, depending on what happens over the final weeks of a season unlike any other.