Airbus CEO says industry might need until 2025 to reach pre-crisis levels By

© . Airbus’s annual press conference on Full-Year 2019 results in Blagnac
2/2
BERLIN () – The aviation industry might not reach pre-crisis levels until 2025, Airbus’ CEO said on Tuesday.
A uniform approach to open borders and testing passengers was overdue in Europe, Guillaume Faury told an online aviation summit.
Airlines are on course to lose a total $157 billion this year and next, their main global body warned earlier on Tuesday, further downgrading its industry outlook in response to a second wave of coronavirus infections and shutdowns afflicting major markets.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.