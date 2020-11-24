Actors Who Keep Being In Teen Dramas

How does Bianca Lawson not age?

1.

Bianca Lawson


Richard Foreman / 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection, The CW, Freeform, MTV, The WB

I think Bianca wins the Most Teen Drama Roles award. She’s been playing a teenager for 20 years.

Roles: Kendra on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Emily on The Vampire Diaries, Maya on Pretty Little Liars, the guidance counselor Marin on Teen Wolf, Shawna on Secret Life of the American Teenager, Nikki on Dawson’s Creek, and Megan on Saved by the Bell: The New Class


2.

Charisma Carpenter


20th Cent Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection, Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Co, Karen Neal / ABC / Everett collection, Freeform, NBC, Courtesy Everett Collection

Appearing on teen dramas since 1994!

Roles: Cordelia on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, Kendall on Veronica Mars, Tegan on Greek, Rebecca on The Lying Game, Wendie on Baywatch, and Ashley on Malibu Shores


3.

Susan Walters


The CW, MTV, Freeforrm

You might not know her name, but you know her face. She’s been on a grand total of five teen dramas.

Roles: Principal Rimkus on One Tree Hill, Tyler’s mom on The Vampire Diaries, Lydia’s mom on Teen Wolf, Diane on The Fosters, and Maia on Star-Crossed


4.

Torrey DeVito


Freeform, The CW, The WB

Torrey was briefly married to Paul Wesley, who played Stefan on The Vampire Diaries.

Roles: Melissa on Pretty Little Liars, Meredith on The Vampire Diaries, Carrie on One Tree Hill, and a college student on Dawson’s Creek


5.

Vanessa Morgan


Bettina Strauss / CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection, MTV, CTV

You probably know Vanessa from Riverdale, but she’s actually appeared on a bunch of teen dramas!

Roles: Toni on Riverdale, Lyria on The Shannara Chronicles, Bird on Finding Carter, and Vanessa on Degrassi: The Next Generation


6.

Cody Christian


Eric McCandless / Abc Family / Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection, MTV, The CW

Cody went from playing Aria’s little brother to being a leading man in his own right!

Roles: Mike on Pretty Little Liars, Theo on Teen Wolf, Asher on All American


7.

Kathryn Prescott


Freeform, E4, The CW

Fun fact: Kathryn has an identical twin, who also had a large role on Skins!

Roles: Carter on Finding Carter, Emily on Skins, and Penelope on Reign


8.

Chad Michael Murray


Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection, The WB, Shane Harvey / The CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

Haley mentioned Dawson’s Creek on One Tree Hill…and Chad was on Dawson’s Creek…did she not notice her best friend Lucas was on the show?

Roles: Lucas on One Tree Hill, Tristin on Gilmore Girls, Charlie on Dawson’s Creek, and Edgar on Riverdale


9.

Mädchen Amick


Shane Harvey / The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection, Eric Liebowitz/ CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection, The WB

Appearing on teen dramas since 1999!

Roles: Alice on Riverdale, Catherine/The Duchess on Gossip Girl, Nicole on Dawson’s Creek, and Sherry on Gilmore Girls


10.

Marisol Nichols


Fox, Dean Buscher / CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection, MTV

You probably know Marisol from her Riverdale or Teen Wolf role, but she actually got her start way back in the day on Beverly Hills, 90210!

Roles: Wendy on Beverly Hills, 90210, Corinna (Malia’s mom) on Teen Wolf, and Hermione (Veronica’s mom) on Riverdale


11.

Ross Butler


David Moir / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection, The CW, MTV

Ross has been making waves on teen dramas for the last few years, but you probably know him best as Zach from 13 Reasons Why.

Roles: Zach on 13 Reasons Why, Reggie on Riverdale (in Season 1), and Nathan on Teen Wolf


12.

Matt Lanter


Michael Desmond / The CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection, NBC, The CW, Fox

You probably remember him from 90210, but he’s been on plenty of other teen dramas!

Roles: Liam on 90210, Brody on Heroes, Roman on Star-Crossed, and Nick on Point Pleasant


13.

Sam Page


The CW, Fox, Freeform

You may remember him best as the professor that dated Serena on Gossip Girl.

Roles: Colin on Gossip Girl, Jesse on Point Pleasant, Joel on Greek, and Craig on Switched at Birth


14.

Melissa Ponzio


MTV, The CW, The WB

My personal favorite is definitely as Melissa McCall.

Roles: Melissa (Scott’s mom) on Teen Wolf, Daphne on The Vampire Diaries, Alice on One Tree Hill, Robin on Dawson’s Creek


15.

Adam Brody


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection, The WB

Best known as Seth Cohen, Adam actually appeared on multiple other teen dramas! Fun fact: He’s married to Leighton Meester, who played Blair on Gossip Girl.

Roles: Seth on The O.C., Dave on Gilmore Girls, and Justin on Smallville


16.

Arielle Kebbel


The WB, The CW

You probably know her from John Tucker Must Die — but she’s been in a lot of teen dramas, too!

Roles: Lexie on The Vampire Diaries, Lindsay on Gilmore Girls, Paige on Life Unexpected, and Vanessa on 90210


17.

Kristen Bell


UPN, The CW, NBC

You may not know this, but Kristen Bell actually did all the Gossip Girl voiceovers! And she actually appeared in the finale as a fun nod to her work on the show.

Roles: Veronica on Veronica Mars, Gossip Girl’s voice on Gossip Girl, Elle on Heroes


18.

Milo Ventimiglia


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Co, NBC, ABC

Of course, we all know him now as the beloved Jack on This Is Us.

Roles: Jess on Gilmore Girls, Peter on Heroes, Greg on Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Letterman on Sabrina the Teenage Witch


19.

Seth Green


20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection, NBC, Fox

If you don’t know Seth Green (which you should), you definitely know his voice from Family Guy, Robot Chicken, or Guardians of the Galaxy.

Roles: Oz on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sam on Heroes, and Wayne on Beverly Hills, 90210


20.

Rachel Bilson


Michael Desmond / Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection, The CW, The WB

Best known for playing Summer Roberts, Rachel also had a fun guest appearance as herself on the series finale of Gossip Girl!

Roles: Summer on The O.C., herself on Gossip Girl, and Colleen on Buffy the Vampire Slayer


21.

Jane Lynch


Adam Rose / Fox /Courtesy Everett Collection, UPN, The WB

Lynch was a teen drama actor far before Glee!

Roles: Sue on Glee, Mrs. Donaldson on Veronica Mars, a nurse on Gilmore Girls, and Mrs. Witter on Dawson’s Creek


22.

Krysten Ritter


Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection, Giovanni Rufino/ CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection, Scott Humbert / CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

Krysten was actually meant to star in a Gossip Girl spinoff focusing on a young Lily and Carol in Los Angeles, but the show was scrapped.

Roles: Gia on Veronica Mars, Carol on Gossip Girl, and Lucy on Gilmore Girls


23.

Rumer Willis


Freeform, Michael Desmond / CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

Fun fact: Rumer is the child of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Roles: Zoe on Pretty Little Liars, Gia on 90210, and Heather on Secret Life of the American Teenager


24.

Jessalyn Gilsig


Carin Baer / Fox Television / Courtesy Everett Collection, NBC

Before playing Will’s wife on Glee, Terri appeared on multiple other teen dramas!

Roles: Terri on Glee, Meredith on Heroes, and Shelley on Friday Night Lights


25.

And finally, Stephen Amell


The CW, CTV

Before winning our hearts as Oliver on Arrow, Stephen appeared on a handful of teen dramas!

Roles: Jim on 90210, Brady on The Vampire Diaries, doorman on Degrassi: The Next Generation


