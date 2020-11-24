9 reasons why Apple and Facebook don’t like each other

9 reasons why Apple and Facebook don’t like each other

Rivalries are common among companies and in the tech industry two companies that have been at loggerheads with each other for years are Apple and Facebook. Be it comments over privacy or their CEOs sparring over issues, Facebook and Apple clearly don’t like each other. Apple with iOS 14 is set to introduced a new feature that will hurt Facebook is the most recent cause of friction between the two tech giants. Here we list out nine reasons why Apple and Facebook share a not-so-friendly relationship:

Apple has never been a ‘fan’ Facebook’s business model

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in an interview in 2014 said that users should be “worried” if companies collect their data to make money, in direct reference to what Facebook does.

Facebook has accused Apple of caring just about profits and making expensive products

Facebook has said that Apple’s products are really expensive and if it really cared about its customers then it would make affordable products.

The two CEOs don’t really like each other

Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg have often come out in the open and engaged in an — indirect — war of words on many occasions. The bone of contention for Apple has always been privacy.

Apple’s App Store policies have ‘hurt’ Facebook quite often

Apple has booted — later reinstated — a few apps from Facebook over privacy concerns, something that Facebook has never liked.

Facebook ‘banned’ employees from using iPhones

It wasn’t a blanket ban as such but in a blog post, Facebook urged its employees to use Android since it was the most popular mobile OS in the world.

Apple has always believed in privacy more than Facebook has

When it comes to user data and privacy, Apple has always stressed on how careful it is. Facebook, on the other hand, has ben caught being the opposite and that’s something Apple has always criticised the company for.

Facebook believes Apple may ‘kill’ small businesses with some of its policies

With iOS 14, Apple is set to introduce a new feature that will give users more control over what data they can share with apps and websites. This, Facebook, believes will hurt its advertising model and those small apps and businesses which rely on data.

Apple slammed Facebook for monetising user data and disregarding privacy

Apple recently criticised Facebook and said that all it cares about is “to collect as much data as possible across both first and third party products to develop and monetize detailed profiles of their users, and this disregard for user privacy continues to expand to include more of their products.”

Apple has not allowed a particular gaming app by Facebook

Facebook gaming app was rejected 5 times by Apple. Apple did approve the app finally but with a lot of caveats and it didn’t go down too well with Facebook.

