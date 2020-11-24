9 reasons why Apple and Facebook don’t like each other

Rivalries are common among companies and in the tech industry two companies that have been at loggerheads with each other for years are Apple and Facebook. Be it comments over privacy or their CEOs sparring over issues, Facebook and Apple clearly don’t like each other. Apple with iOS 14 is set to introduced a new feature that will hurt Facebook is the most recent cause of friction between the two tech giants. Here we list out nine reasons why Apple and Facebook share a not-so-friendly relationship: