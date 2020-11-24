6 Yr Old Gets ‘Lap Dance’ At Underground NYC Stripclub! (Police Investigating)

A disturbing video has been circulating on social media today. confirms that the video shows a 6 year old boy, getting a lap dance and dropping big money at an underground New York City strip club.

The video first began circulating on social media yesterday, on the page of a popular NYC dancer. When the comments quickly filled up with angry commenters – who were worried about the child’s safety – the dancer deleted the video.

