6 Yr Old Gets ‘Lap Dance’ At Underground NYC Stripclub! (Police Investigating)

A disturbing video has been circulating on social media today. confirms that the video shows a 6 year old boy, getting a lap dance and dropping big money at an underground New York City strip club.

HERE IS THE VIDEO THAT WAS CIRCULATING ONLINE – WARNING DISTURBING

The video first began circulating on social media yesterday, on the page of a popular NYC dancer. When the comments quickly filled up with angry commenters – who were worried about the child’s safety – the dancer deleted the video.

Since then, the image has continued to pop up al lover social media, accompanied by alleged details surrounding how and when the incident went down.

Man Holds Baby Shower For His 6 PREGNANT Girlfriends

According to social media reports, which read, the incident allegedly took place at an underground strip club in New York City. All legal strip clubs in New York City are currently closed, because of the COVID lockdown.

One social media reporter claim that a male relative of the boy brought him to the underground event and “let the boy have some fun” That commentator claimed that nothing inappropriate happened between the dancer and the 1st grader.

contacted the NYPD about the video. While they did not formally comment on the video, an investigation into the incident has been launched.

HERE IS THE VIDEO THAT WAS CIRCULATING ONLINE – WARNING DISTURBING