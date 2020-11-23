Yankees to face White Sox in MLB Field of Dreams game

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will once again plan to play in the Major League Baseball Field of Dreams game.

Whether or not fans will see that contest occur next summer has yet to be determined.

As Thomas Harrigan wrote for the official MLB website, the Yankees and White Sox are scheduled to face off at the Dyersville, Iowa site made famous by the beloved baseball movie on Aug. 12, 2021.

New York and Chicago were set to play in this year’s Field of Dreams game on Aug. 13 until the league released a 60-game schedule for the season held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The St. Louis Cardinals replaced the Yankees, but MLB ultimately canceled the contest because of the health crisis.

According to Harrigan, the game “is contingent on the status of public health next summer, and the feasibility of hosting fans at the event will be evaluated in the coming months.” A temporary 8,000-seat stadium was planned for the site for the 2020 edition of the game, but it’s unknown how many paying spectators will be welcomed next summer.

This would be the league’s first game ever played in Iowa.

Currently, MLB is working with in-market officials to permit fans to attend Opening Day games. Any and all plans are subject to change based on infection rates and other pandemic-related issues.