XRP Soars 30% In Bullish Trade By .com

XRP Soars 30% In Bullish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.65865 by 23:15 (04:15 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, up 30.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 23.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $29.31438B, or 5.24% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $27.54243B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.58130 to $0.65865 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 120.13%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $22.15307B or 9.47% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2822 to $0.6587 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 79.98% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,374.0 on the .com Index, down 0.01% on the day.

was trading at $616.31 on the .com Index, a gain of 5.74%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $340.31143B or 60.87% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $69.91820B or 12.51% of the total cryptocurrency market value.