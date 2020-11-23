Woot’s Black Friday Amazon device sale drops Echo, Fire TV, and Ring devices as low as $19

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score some exception Amazon device deals. It’s not just directly at Amazon, either, as Woot today launched a huge sale on Amazon devices including Echo smart speakers, Fire TV streaming media players, Ring cameras, and more.

Some of the devices are offered in new condition which means the only thing you’re missing out on is paying full price. Others are used or refurbished to look and work like new, with shorter warranties, so it’s worth paying close attention to that before you place an order. The deals end tonight or when sold out.

Today only Amazon Echo and Fire TV Devices

Featuring the Echo Show, Spot, Dot Kids Edition, Fire TV Cube, Ring Indoor Cam, and more, this sale lets you snap up some Amazon hardware without breaking the bank. Be sure to pay attention to the condition so you know exactly what you’re getting. From $19

If you’re after Echo devices, there are a few deals worth looking at in today’s sale. The Echo Dot Kids Edition is available brand new for $34.99 wich is a match for the lowest we ever saw it go at Amazon. It comes with a 2-year warranty and 1-year of FreeTime Unlimited for child-friendly content.

For that same price, you can get a smart display in the form of the 1st-gen Echo Show. It’s offered used, but at this price it would make a great addition to your kitchen or office. Alternatively, the bedside Echo Spot is just $29.99.

Your smart TV needs are covered in this sale, too. You can grab the Fire TV Cube with a 50% discount. It combines the best of Amazon’s smart TV platform with the skills of an Alexa smart speaker. The Fire TV Recast is also on sale at $99.99.

As far as security cameras go, a brand new Amazon Cloud Cam for $29.99 is a stellar option. This 1080p HD indoor security camera notifies your phone anytime motion is detected and includes a video clip of what happened. You can check in to view the live stream via app at any time and even ask Alexa to stream it on select Amazon devices. The Ring Indoor Cam is also on sale.

Be sure to check out the entire sale at Woot and add some more smart devices to your home for less while you still can. The sale ends tonight or when sold out. Shipping is free if you use your Amazon Prime account, otherwise it’s $6.