Why The Queen’s Gambit Is Absolutely Worth the Hype

Lastly, and arguably most importantly, the series is full of eye candy in the form of actors Harry Melling, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Marcin Dorociński and twins Matthew and Russell Dennis Lewis. The sweetest of them all, in my opinion, is Jacob Fortune-LLoyd, who plays an opponent and journalist named Townes.

Unlike Netflix series you can leave on in the background and return to without missing a twist, The Queen’s Gambit is best enjoyed with a massive bowl of popcorn and your eyes hooked exclusively on the screen. Ranked the number one Netflix show in 63 countries, from Argentina to South Africa, it offers a rare reason to collectively come together to set aside our differences and instead focus on the trivialities of Beth’s next move.

Rather than zip right through all seven episodes overnight, I’ve waited several days to watch the very last, letting the magic that Taylor-Joy brought to life marinate before I officially say goodbye to what’s already being labeled one of 2020’s best TV shows. Considering millions of people already know how it ends, it certainly sounds well worth the wait.