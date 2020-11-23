What every NFL team should be thankful for in 2020

Geoff Burke / USA Today Sports Images

Rivera knew he was taking on a rebuild when Washington hired him, but the COVID-19 pandemic and his own cancer scare have added even bigger challenges. Through it all, Rivera has shown guts and leadership, benching 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, and now getting good play out of Alex Smith under center. Washington hopes its finally found the right head coach after so many changes under owner Daniel Snyder, and the early decisions have shown a level of independence not present under previous Snyder hires.