What channel is Rams vs. Buccaneers on today? Schedule, time for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 11

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

“Monday Night Football” finally gets a rare matchup between to heavyweights as both Tampa Bay and Los Angeles have played like potential NFC champions.

The Buccaneers (7-3) rebounded from two lackluster performances with a convincing 46-23 victory over Carolina in Week 10. Tom Brady passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns, the fourth game this season he’s thrown for at least three scores. Antonio Brown had his best game since 2018 as a Steeler, catching seven passes for 69 yards. While the Tampa offense doesn’t lack in firepower, its defense is also one of the best, trailing only Pittsburgh with 32 sacks and allowing the third-fewest yards per game.

The Rams (6-3) are among a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West following an important 23-17 win over Seattle last week. The Rams still have four games remaining against divisional foes as they try to return to the playoffs for the first time since losing in the Super Bowl to New England in 2019. Aaron Donald is playing his way into a third Defensive Player of the Year award as he ranks second in the NFL with sacks.

This is the second game of the year for both teams on “Monday Night Football” with both winning their earlier appearance.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Rams vs. Buccaneers game on Monday night, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full “Monday Night Football” schedule.

What channel is Rams vs. Buccaneers on today?

  • TV channel (national): ESPN
  • Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

ESPN has a new crew for “Monday Night Football” this year and it will feature Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (color analyst), Louis Riddick (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter). 

In Canada, viewers can watch Rams vs. Buccaneers on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game .

Rams vs. Buccaneers start time

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 2
  • Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Rams vs. Buccaneers starts at the normal “Monday Night Football” time and is the only game on Monday, after Weeks 4 and 6 each had a pair of games on Monday stemming from COVID-19 related postponements

Monday Night Football schedule 2020

Week 1Sept. 14Steelers 26, Giants 16
Week 1 Sept. 14Titans 16, Broncos 14
Week 2Sept. 21Raiders 34, Saints 24
Week 3Sept. 28Chiefs 34, Ravens 20
Week 4Oct. 5Packers 30, Falcons 16
Week 5Oct. 12Saints 30, Chargers 27
Week 6Oct. 19Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10
Week 7Oct. 26Rams 24, Bears 10
Week 8Nov. 2Buccaneers 25, Giatns 23
Week 9Nov. 9Patriots 30, Jets 27
Week 10Nov. 16Vikings 19, Bears 13
Week 11Nov. 23Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 12Nov. 30Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13Dec. 7San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 14Dec. 14Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 15Dec. 21Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 16Dec. 28New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

