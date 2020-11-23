What advice do you have for a first-time Galaxy Note buyer?

Isaac Novak
It depends on your priorities. For me, screen and camera resolution are important. The last time my phone display was less than 1440p was in 2013 (Note 3), so I wouldn’t be happy with that regression. If 1080p resolution is acceptable to you, then the plain Note20 is probably a great phone, although you may be able to find something comparable for less money, unless you need the stylus.

