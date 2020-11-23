Week 12 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
8

There are no byes and very few notable wide receiver injuries…so why do our Week 12 fantasy WR rankings feel a bit lacking? Matchups are a big reason, as several top receivers will be facing tough opponents, and shaky QB play could affect a few more wideouts. Of course, when there are bad matchups in some spots, there are favorable matchups in others, so there are still plenty of sleepers to consider for your start ’em, sit ’em decisions. 

Fantasy owners don’t need to worry about Tyreek Hill (@ Buccaneers), DeAndre Hopkins (vs. Patriots) or Davante Adams (vs. Bears) in tough matchups, but A.J. Brown (@ Colts), Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods (vs. 49ers), Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb (vs. Washington), Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown (vs. Chiefs), Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk (@ Rams), and JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson (vs. Ravens) are all legitimate question marks when setting your lineup. 

WEEK 12 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

You will probably still start many of those guys, as they’re all talented and have proven they can put up stats in any matchup, but at least a few will disappoint. Fortunately, borderline/sleeper WRs like Travis Fulgham and Jalen Reagor (vs. Seahawks), Brandin Cooks (@ Lions), Marvin Jones (vs. Texans), Cole Beasley (vs. Chargers), Rashard Higgins (@ Jaguars), Michael Pittman and T.Y. Hilton (vs. Titans), Nelson Agholor and Henry Ruggs (@ Falcons), Keelan Cole (vs. Browns), and Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler (vs. Saints) are ready to step up and take their places. 

WEEK 12 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

It’s important to note that with no byes, the sheer volume of WRs available this week is almost overwhelming. Just because someone is ranked 29th and someone else is ranked 46th doesn’t mean there’s a big difference between their outlooks. This is one of the tougher weeks to decide on your WR3 and flex (and maybe even WR2), especially when you factor in the recent QB changes in New Orleans and Cincinnati and the potential changes in Carolina and Miami.

At this point in the season, name value only means so much. It’s all about looking at recent trends, weighing the matchups, and deciding if your team is more in need of a safe floor or high ceiling. There are plenty of worthwhile options, so even if that means trusting a receiver off the waiver wire over a guy you’ve been starting most weeks, it might be the right move. 

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 12 Fantasy WR Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. LV
2Tyreek Hill, KC @ TB
3DeAndre Hopkins, ARI @ NE
4Davante Adams, GB vs. CHI
5Terry McLaurin, WAS @ DAL
6Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. LAC
7Adam Thielen, MIN vs. CAR
8Keenan Allen, LAC @ BUF
9Julio Jones, ATL vs. LV
10Michael Thomas, NO @ DEN
11DeVante Parker, MIA @ NYJ
12DK Metcalf, SEA @ PHI
13Kenny Golladay, DET vs. HOU
14DJ Chark, JAX vs. CLE
15Allen Robinson, CHI @ GB
16Tyler Lockett, SEA @ PHI
17Will Fuller V, HOU @ DET
18Robby Anderson, CAR @ MIN
19Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. CAR
20D.J. Moore, CAR @ MIN
21Sterling Shepard, NYG @ CIN
22Chris Godwin, TB vs. KC
23Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. SF
24A.J. Brown, TEN @ IND
25Travis Fulgham, PHI vs. SEA
26Jalen Reagor, PHI vs. SEA
27Robert Woods, LAR vs. SF
28Antonio Brown, TB vs. KC
29Amari Cooper, DAL vs. WAS
30Brandin Cooks, HOU @ DET
31Chase Claypool, PIT vs. BAL
32Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. NO
33Nelson Agholor, LV @ ATL
34Jakobi Meyers, NE vs. ARI
35Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. NYG
36Tee Higgins, CIN vs. NYG
37Mike Evans, TB vs. KC
38Curtis Samuel, CAR @ MIN
39JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. BAL
40Marvin Jones, DET vs. HOU
41Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. BAL
42Christian Kirk, ARI @ NE
43CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. WAS
44Cole Beasley, BUF vs. LAC
45Deebo Samuel, SF @ LAR
46Mike Williams, LAC @ BUF
47Darius Slayton, NYG @ CIN
48Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. TEN
49Henry Ruggs III, LV @ ATL
50Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ DEN
51Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ LAR
52Rashard Higgins, CLE @ JAX
53Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. MIA
54John Brown, BUF vs. LAC
55Keelan Cole, JAX vs. CLE
56T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. TEN
57Tim Patrick, DEN vs. NO
58Jarvis Landry, CLE @ JAX
59Marquise Brown, BAL @ PIT
60Willie Snead, BAL @ PIT
61Randall Cobb, HOU @ DET
62Jakeem Grant, MIA @ NYJ
63A.J. Green, CIN vs. NYG
64Breshad Perriman, NYJ vs. MIA
65Allen Lazard, GB vs. CHI
66Sammy Watkins, KC @ TB
67Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. SF
68Russell Gage, ATL vs. LV
69Hunter Renfrow, LV @ ATL
70Damiere Byrd, NE vs. ARI
71Greg Ward Jr., PHI vs. SEA
72Cam Sims WAS @ DAL
73Zach Pascal, IND vs. TEN
74KJ Hamler, DEN vs. NO
75Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. CHI
76Danny Amendola, DET vs. HOU
77Corey Davis, TEN @ IND
78Michael Gallup, DAL vs. WAS
79Mecole Hardman, KC @ TB
80Demarcus Robinson, KC @ TB
81Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ NE
82Darnell Mooney, CHI @ GB
83Anthony Miller, CHI @ GB
84Golden Tate, NYG @ CIN
85Gabriel Davis, BUF vs. LAC
86Tre’Quan Smith, NO @ DEN
87David Moore, SEA @ PHI
88Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL vs. LV
89Denzel Mims, NYJ vs. MIA
90Jalen Guyton, LAC @ BUF
91N’Keal Harry, NE vs. ARI
92Miles Boykin, BAL @ PIT
93Kendrick Bourne, SF @ LAR
94Andy Isabella, ARI @ NE
95James Washington, PIT vs. BAL
96Scotty Miller, TB vs. KC

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR