Week 12 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Our Week 12 fantasy WR PPR rankings are loaded with big names thanks to no byes, but they’re not exactly loaded with favorable matchups for all the wide receivers who are usually started most weeks.

That’s not quite as big of an issue in PPR leagues, as receivers can still pile up short receptions despite tough coverage, but it’s still fair to worry about A.J. Brown (@ Colts), Cooper Kupp (vs. 49ers), and Amari Cooper (vs. Washington). All of their teammates are on the “sit ’em” radar, too, as well as the Bucs (vs. Chiefs) and Steelers (vs. Ravens) talented trios and the 49ers banged-up dynamic duo (@ Rams). Again, there could still be plenty of short catches to go around for these guys, as all of these teams love to throw underneath (or behind the line of scrimmage, in the case of the 49ers), but the ceilings for these receivers are lower than usual.

Will you actually bench any of these big names? Possibly. Guys like Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, and Brandon Aiyuk (if healthy) are especially tough to sit in PPR leagues, but given all the other available options, they’re not necessarily “must-starts.” The same goes for PPR heroes Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins (vs. Giants), who will be playing with Ryan Finley instead of Joe Burrow (knee) this week.

There are plenty of potential sleepers to sub in, including Jalen Reagor (vs. Seahawks), Brandin Cooks (@ Lions), Cole Beasley and John Brown (vs. Chargers), Rashard Higgins (@ Jaguars), Michael Pittman and T.Y. Hilton (vs. Titans), Nelson Agholor and Henry Ruggs (@ Falcons), Keelan Cole (vs. Browns), and Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler (vs. Saints). Some of those receivers vary in their overall PPR upside, as there are a mix of big-play, boom-or-bust receivers (Agholor, Ruggs, Higgins, Brown) and more traditional PPR plays (Beasley, Patrick, Hamler).

You probably don’t want to start the big-play receivers over consistent, high-target guys, but it might be reasonable depending on your matchup. If you need to go for a high-ceiling game, then by all means shoot your shot, but if you’re just trying to maintain a decent floor while banking on your other stars in better matchups to go off, then don’t risk the sub-five-point performances.

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR PPR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 12 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues