Week 12 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Our Week 12 fantasy WR PPR rankings are loaded with big names thanks to no byes, but they’re not exactly loaded with favorable matchups for all the wide receivers who are usually started most weeks. 

That’s not quite as big of an issue in PPR leagues, as receivers can still pile up short receptions despite tough coverage, but it’s still fair to worry about A.J. Brown (@ Colts), Cooper Kupp (vs. 49ers), and Amari Cooper (vs. Washington). All of their teammates are on the “sit ’em” radar, too, as well as the Bucs (vs. Chiefs) and Steelers (vs. Ravens) talented trios and the 49ers banged-up dynamic duo (@ Rams). Again, there could still be plenty of short catches to go around for these guys, as all of these teams love to throw underneath (or behind the line of scrimmage, in the case of the 49ers), but the ceilings for these receivers are lower than usual. 

Will you actually bench any of these big names? Possibly. Guys like Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, and Brandon Aiyuk (if healthy) are especially tough to sit in PPR leagues, but given all the other available options, they’re not necessarily “must-starts.” The same goes for PPR heroes Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins (vs. Giants), who will be playing with Ryan Finley instead of Joe Burrow (knee) this week.

There are plenty of potential sleepers to sub in, including Jalen Reagor (vs. Seahawks), Brandin Cooks (@ Lions), Cole Beasley and John Brown (vs. Chargers), Rashard Higgins (@ Jaguars), Michael Pittman and T.Y. Hilton (vs. Titans), Nelson Agholor and Henry Ruggs (@ Falcons), Keelan Cole (vs. Browns), and Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler (vs. Saints). Some of those receivers vary in their overall PPR upside, as there are a mix of big-play, boom-or-bust receivers (Agholor, Ruggs, Higgins, Brown) and more traditional PPR plays (Beasley, Patrick, Hamler).

You probably don’t want to start the big-play receivers over consistent, high-target guys, but it might be reasonable depending on your matchup. If you need to go for a high-ceiling game, then by all means shoot your shot, but if you’re just trying to maintain a decent floor while banking on your other stars in better matchups to go off, then don’t risk the sub-five-point performances.

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR PPR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 12 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

RankPlayer
1Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. LV
2DeAndre Hopkins, ARI @ NE
3Davante Adams, GB vs. CHI
4Keenan Allen, LAC @ BUF
5Terry McLaurin, WAS @ DAL
6Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. LAC
7Tyreek Hill, KC @ TB
8Michael Thomas, NO @ DEN
9Adam Thielen, MIN vs. CAR
10Julio Jones, ATL vs. LV
11Tyler Lockett, SEA @ PHI
12DeVante Parker, MIA @ NYJ
13DK Metcalf, SEA @ PHI
14Allen Robinson, CHI @ GB
15Robby Anderson, CAR @ MIN
16Kenny Golladay, DET vs. HOU
17Will Fuller V, HOU @ DET
18Sterling Shepard, NYG @ CIN
19DJ Chark, JAX vs. CLE
20D.J. Moore, CAR @ MIN
21Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. CAR
22Chris Godwin, TB vs. KC
23Antonio Brown, TB vs. KC
24Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. SF
25A.J. Brown, TEN @ IND
26Robert Woods, LAR vs. SF
27Travis Fulgham, PHI vs. SEA
28Amari Cooper, DAL vs. WAS
29Jalen Reagor, PHI vs. SEA
30Chase Claypool, PIT vs. BAL
31Jakobi Meyers, NE vs. ARI
32Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. NYG
33Tee Higgins, CIN vs. NYG
34Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. BAL
35JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. BAL
36Curtis Samuel, CAR @ MIN
37CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. WAS
38Brandin Cooks, HOU @ DET
39Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. NO
40Nelson Agholor, LV @ ATL
41Mike Evans, TB vs. KC
42Cole Beasley, BUF vs. LAC
43Marvin Jones, DET vs. HOU
44Deebo Samuel, SF @ LAR
45Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ LAR
46Christian Kirk, ARI @ NE
47Mike Williams, LAC @ BUF
48Darius Slayton, NYG @ CIN
49Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. TEN
50Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. MIA
51Tim Patrick, DEN vs. NO
52Henry Ruggs III, LV @ ATL
53Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ DEN
54Jarvis Landry, CLE @ JAX
55Rashard Higgins, CLE @ JAX
56John Brown, BUF vs. LAC
57Keelan Cole, JAX vs. CLE
58Willie Snead, BAL @ PIT
59T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. TEN
60Randall Cobb, HOU @ DET
61Jakeem Grant, MIA @ NYJ
62Russell Gage, ATL vs. LV
63A.J. Green, CIN vs. NYG
64Breshad Perriman, NYJ vs. MIA
65Damiere Byrd, NE vs. ARI
66KJ Hamler, DEN vs. NO
67Allen Lazard, GB vs. CHI
68Sammy Watkins, KC @ TB
69Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. SF
70Hunter Renfrow, LV @ ATL
71Marquise Brown, BAL @ PIT
72Greg Ward Jr., PHI vs. SEA
73Cam Sims WAS @ DAL
74Zach Pascal, IND vs. TEN
75Danny Amendola, DET vs. HOU
76Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ NE
77Darnell Mooney, CHI @ GB
78Corey Davis, TEN @ IND
79Michael Gallup, DAL vs. WAS
80Mecole Hardman, KC @ TB
81Demarcus Robinson, KC @ TB
82Anthony Miller, CHI @ GB
83Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. CHI
84Golden Tate, NYG @ CIN
85Gabriel Davis, BUF vs. LAC
86Tre’Quan Smith, NO @ DEN
87David Moore, SEA @ PHI
88Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL vs. LV
89Denzel Mims, NYJ vs. MIA
90Jalen Guyton, LAC @ BUF
91N’Keal Harry, NE vs. ARI
92Miles Boykin, BAL @ PIT
93Kendrick Bourne, SF @ LAR
94Andy Isabella, ARI @ NE
95James Washington, PIT vs. BAL
96Scotty Miller, TB vs. KC

