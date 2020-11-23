Week 12 Fantasy RB Rankings: Must starts, sleepers, potential busts at running back

Lisa Witt
With no teams on bye this week, our Week 12 fantasy RB rankings are about as loaded as they can be at this point in the season. That said, there will still be questions about the statuses of Christian McCaffrey, Chris Carson, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, and D’Andre Swift as they deal with injuries that have kept them out in recent weeks.

Swift will command a lot of attention early in the week. He is dealing with a concussion, and with the Lions set to play the early game on Thanksgiving, he’ll have a short turnaround. If he’s out, it would be unfortunate given the sweet matchup against Houston’s league-worst run defense, but handcuffs Kerryon Johnson and Adrian Peterson will get another crack at landing in the RB2/flex range.

While Swift represents the first big question of the week, there is some hope that McCaffrey (@ Vikings) and Carson (@ Eagles) will return. Even Austin Ekeler (@ Bills) and Mostert (@ Rams) may be back in Week 12 if all goes well. For now, we have McCaffrey, Carson, and Mostert included in these rankings while Ekeler and Gaskin (@ Jets) are absent, but we’ll be quick to get them in or out of the rankings depending on the news surrounding each player.

Further helping the rankings is that some RBs who have been questionable in recent weeks, namely Devonta Freeman (ankle) and Joe Mixon (foot), have both been placed on IR and will for sure be out. As a result of their absences, Wayne Gallman (@ Bengals) and Giovani Bernard (vs. Giants) both rise into the RB2 ranks and should continue to get a high volume of carries. David Johnson (concussion) and Justin Jackson (knee) also remain on the IR.

The RB2 tier is deep this week, so that’s positive news for fantasy owners. No longer will they be forced to rely on the committee-type backfields of the 49ers (@ Rams), Broncos (vs. Saints), Bills (vs. Chargers), Rams (vs. 49ers), and Jets (vs. Dolphins). Some of the backs from these teams will have good games, but it’s almost impossible to predict who will get the majority of the carries or touchdown chances on a weekly basis. If you can avoid them, that’s the right move, especially with some other formerly muddled backfield seeing individual breakouts in recent weeks (JK Dobbins with the Ravens, Kalen Ballage with the Chargers, Jonathan Taylor with the Colts, and Salvon Ahmed with the Dolphins). 

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 12 Fantasy RB Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. CAR
2Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ MIN
3Alvin Kamara, NO @ DEN
4Antonio Gibson, WAS @ DAL
5James Robinson, JAX vs. CLE
6Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. WAS
7Todd Gurley, ATL vs. LV
8Josh Jacobs, LV @ ATL
9Aaron Jones, GB vs. CHI
10Derrick Henry, TEN @ IND
11David Montgomery, CHI @ GB
12Nick Chubb, CLE @ JAX
13Miles Sanders, PHI vs. SEA
14Damien Harris, NE vs. ARZ
15Kenyan Drake, ARZ @ NE
16Salvon Ahmed, MIA @ NYJ
17Duke Johnson, HOU @ DET
18Kareem Hunt, CLE @ JAX
19Chris Carson, SEA @ PHI
20Wayne Gallman, NYG @ CIN
21Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. NYG
22James Conner, PIT vs. BAL
23Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. TEN
24Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC @ TB
25Ronald Jones II, TB vs. KC
26Adrian Peterson, DET vs. HOU
27JK Dobbins, BAL @ PIT
28Raheem Mostert, SF @ LAR
29Kalen Ballage, LAC @ BUF
30Melvin Gordon, DEN vs. NO
31J.D. McKissic, WAS @ DAL
32Leonard Fournette, TB vs. KC
33Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. HOU
34La’Mical Perine, NYJ vs. MIA
35Zack Moss, BUF vs. LAC
36Nyheim Hines, IND vs. TEN
37Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. SF
38Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. NO
39Cam Akers, LAR vs. SF
40Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ NE
41Devin Singletary, BUF vs. LAC
42Frank Gore, NYJ vs. MIA
43Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. SF
44Matt Breida, MIA @ NYJ
45Jordan Wilkins, IND vs. TEN
46Le’Veon Bell, KC @ TB
47Carlos Hyde, SEA @ PHI
48Tevin Coleman, SF @ LAR
49Mark Ingram, BAL @ PIT
50Sony Michel, NE vs. ARZ
51James White, NE vs. ARZ
52Gus Edwards, BAL @ PIT
53Jamaal Williams, GB vs. CHI
54Latavius Murray, NO @ DEN
55Jerick McKinnon, SF @ LAR
56Mike Davis, CAR @ MIN
57Tony Pollard, DAL vs. WAS
58Devontae Booker, LV @ ATL
59Dion Lewis, NYG @ CIN
60Samaje Perine, CIN vs. NYG
61Boston Scott, PHI vs. SEA
62Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. CAR
63Joshua Kelley, LAC @ BUF
64Brian Hill, ATL vs. LV
65Benny Snell, PIT vs. BAL
66Jalen Richard, LV @ ATL
67Darrel Williams, KC @ TB
68Corey Clement, PHI vs. SEA
69D’Onta Foreman, TEN @ IND
70Troymaine Pope, LAC @ BUF
71Jeremy McNichols, TEN @ IND

