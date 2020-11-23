Week 12 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

If fantasy football owners are looking for something to be thankful about during Thanksgiving week, they can start with the running back depth available in Week 12. With zero teams on bye and several players potentially returning from injuries, there will be plenty of starting options, especially in PPR formats. That’s why navigating our Week 12 fantasy RB PPR rankings will be both fun and somewhat difficult as owners look to make the correct start ’em, sit ’em decisions with the fantasy playoffs rapidly approaching.

Though many RBs are getting healthier, there are some key injuries to watch. Notably, D’Andre Swift is dealing with a concussion that kept him out in Week 11. He’s set to play on Thanksgiving Day at 12:30 p.m. ET, so he’ll need to be watched closely in the coming days. He’ll be an RB1 if active in a great matchup, but if he’s out, Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson — the more likely of the two to catch passes — will carry more value as RB2/flex options.

Additionally, fantasy owners will want to check on the status of David Montgomery. The Bears were idle last week, but Montgomery missed his previous game with a concussion. He should be good to go in a nice matchup against a porous Packers run defense, but it’s worth checking up on, especially with six teams playing on Thursday and impacting later-week lineup decisions.

Other injury worries worth monitoring include Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), Chris Carson (foot), Raheem Mostert (knee), Myles Gaskin (knee), and Austin Ekeler (hamstring). For now, we have McCaffrey, Carson, and Mostert in the rankings and Gaskin and Ekeler excluded, but things could change throughout the week. Stay tuned for injury updates that will impact the rankings.

Per usual, a handful of players move up in our PPR rankings. J.D. McKissic (@ Cowboys) gets the biggest boost since Alex Smith loves checking the ball down to him. Other notable risers include Nyheim Hines (vs. Titans), Chase Edmonds (@ Patriots), and Leonard Fournette (vs. Chiefs).

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 12 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings

