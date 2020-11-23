Week 12 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

If fantasy football owners are looking for something to be thankful about during Thanksgiving week, they can start with the running back depth available in Week 12. With zero teams on bye and several players potentially returning from injuries, there will be plenty of starting options, especially in PPR formats. That’s why navigating our Week 12 fantasy RB PPR rankings will be both fun and somewhat difficult as owners look to make the correct start ’em, sit ’em decisions with the fantasy playoffs rapidly approaching.

Though many RBs are getting healthier, there are some key injuries to watch. Notably, D’Andre Swift is dealing with a concussion that kept him out in Week 11. He’s set to play on Thanksgiving Day at 12:30 p.m. ET, so he’ll need to be watched closely in the coming days. He’ll be an RB1 if active in a great matchup, but if he’s out, Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson — the more likely of the two to catch passes — will carry more value as RB2/flex options.

Additionally, fantasy owners will want to check on the status of David Montgomery. The Bears were idle last week, but Montgomery missed his previous game with a concussion. He should be good to go in a nice matchup against a porous Packers run defense, but it’s worth checking up on, especially with six teams playing on Thursday and impacting later-week lineup decisions.

Other injury worries worth monitoring include Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), Chris Carson (foot), Raheem Mostert (knee), Myles Gaskin (knee), and Austin Ekeler (hamstring). For now, we have McCaffrey, Carson, and Mostert in the rankings and Gaskin and Ekeler excluded, but things could change throughout the week. Stay tuned for injury updates that will impact the rankings.

Per usual, a handful of players move up in our PPR rankings. J.D. McKissic (@ Cowboys) gets the biggest boost since Alex Smith loves checking the ball down to him. Other notable risers include Nyheim Hines (vs. Titans), Chase Edmonds (@ Patriots), and Leonard Fournette (vs. Chiefs). 

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 12 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. CAR
2Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ MIN
3Alvin Kamara, NO @ DEN
4Antonio Gibson, WAS @ DAL
5James Robinson, JAX vs. CLE
6Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. WAS
7Aaron Jones, GB vs. CHI
8Todd Gurley, ATL vs. LV
9Josh Jacobs, LV @ ATL
10Derrick Henry, TEN @ IND
11David Montgomery, CHI @ GB
12Miles Sanders, PHI vs. SEA
13Kenyan Drake, ARZ @ NE
14Kareem Hunt, CLE @ JAX
15Duke Johnson, HOU @ DET
16Damien Harris, NE vs. ARZ
17Nick Chubb, CLE @ JAX
18Chris Carson, SEA @ PHI
19Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. NYG
20Salvon Ahmed, MIA @ NYJ
21Wayne Gallman, NYG @ CIN
22James Conner, PIT vs. BAL
23Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC @ TB
24Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. TEN
25Ronald Jones II, TB vs. KC
26J.D. McKissic, WAS @ DAL
27Raheem Mostert, SF @ LAR
28JK Dobbins, BAL @ PIT
29Kalen Ballage, LAC @ BUF
30Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. HOU
31Melvin Gordon, DEN vs. NO
32Adrian Peterson, DET vs. HOU
33Nyheim Hines, IND vs. TEN
34Leonard Fournette, TB vs. KC
35Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ NE
36La’Mical Perine, NYJ vs. MIA
37Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. SF
38Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. NO
39Cam Akers, LAR vs. SF
40Zack Moss, BUF vs. LAC
41Devin Singletary, BUF vs. LAC
42Frank Gore, NYJ vs. MIA
43James White, NE vs. ARZ
44Jerick McKinnon, SF @ LAR
45Jordan Wilkins, IND vs. TEN
46Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. SF
47Matt Breida, MIA @ NYJ
48Le’Veon Bell, KC @ TB
49Carlos Hyde, SEA @ PHI
50Jamaal Williams, GB vs. CHI
51Tevin Coleman, SF @ LAR
52Mark Ingram, BAL @ PIT
53Sony Michel, NE vs. ARZ
54Gus Edwards, BAL @ PIT
55Latavius Murray, NO @ DEN
56Mike Davis, CAR @ MIN
57Tony Pollard, DAL vs. WAS
58Boston Scott, PHI vs. SEA
59Devontae Booker, LV @ ATL
60Dion Lewis, NYG @ CIN
61Samaje Perine, CIN vs. NYG
62Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. CAR
63Joshua Kelley, LAC @ BUF
64Brian Hill, ATL vs. LV
65Benny Snell, PIT vs. BAL
66Jalen Richard, LV @ ATL
67Darrel Williams, KC @ TB
68Corey Clement, PHI vs. SEA
69D’Onta Foreman, TEN @ IND
70Troymaine Pope, LAC @ BUF
71Jeremy McNichols, TEN @ IND

