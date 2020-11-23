Week 12 FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football GPP tournaments

Once you get over your Thanksgiving hangover, you’ll likely be happy to remember that there’s more NFL football on tap Sunday in Week 12. A lot of friendly matchups and intriguing games provide tons of ammo for our FanDuel tournament picks for Sunday’s main DFS slate.

We’re starting things off with a value stack from the Colts, getting both Philip Rivers and Michael Pittman Jr. in our lineup. That provides us plenty of money to work with, allowing us to play Alvin Kamara, Nick Chubb and Tyreek Hill with great combos of floor and upside.

FanDuel Picks Week 12: NFL DFS lineup for GPPs

QB Philip Rivers, Colts vs. Titans ($6,800)

Rivers proved against the Packers in Week 11 that he can still throw the football when called upon, and this AFC South showdown has sneaky shootout potential. Rivers threw for 308 yards the first time these teams met this season, and if he can improve on his one touchdown from that game, he’ll have a great fantasy day at a value price.

RB Alvin Kamara, Saints @ Broncos ($8,600)

Take advantage of a bit of a quiet spell from Kamara to get him in your lineup Sunday. He’s still one of the best dual-threats as a running back in the NFL, and that provides him with ample means of both reaching a solid floor and having a massive ceiling. The Broncos have been right about league average at defending the run, so don’t worry about matchup being an issue.

RB Nick Chubb, Browns @ Jaguars ($8,400)

The Jaguars have allowed the sixth-most FD points per game to running backs, and Chubb will be looking to get touchdowns for himself in Week 12 after Kareem Hunt was the one in the end zone a week ago. This shapes up perfectly for 100 yards and a score for Chubb.

WR DeVante Parker, Dolphins @ Jets ($6,500)

Tua Tagovailoa is supposed to be back at quarterback after he was benched a week ago, but regardless, Parker is the top target in this offense and gets to face a bottom-five pass defense in the Jets. That comes with a good chance of a touchdown, for sure.

WR Jakobi Meyers, Patriots vs. Cardinals ($5,800)

Meyers took a back seat to Damiere Byrd in Week 11, but there’s nothing to suggest that this won’t be a bounce-back game on a stage when Cam Newton will have to throw to keep up with Kyler Murray and company.

WR Michael Pittman Jr., Colts vs. Titans ($5,700)

Pittman has shown an immense ability after the catch that could start to rival A.J. Brown if he keeps it up. We like that because it means Rivers doesn’t even have to do a ton to get production out of this stack with Pittman in a shootout we’re gladly targeting. Pittman’s best NFL game was against these Titans on Nov. 12.

TE Jordan Reed, 49ers @ Rams ($5,000)

George Kittle (foot) is expected to remain out, so Reed should continue as the top tight end for the 49ers. His price is actually lower than Ross Dwelley this week, and Reed does get dinged up rather frequently, but this is too low not to take a stab at for Week 12.

WEEK 12 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

FLEX Tyreek Hill, Chiefs @ Buccaneers ($8,600)

Tampa Bay has a strong defense, but it’s not necessarily through having one particular shutdown corner. Patrick Mahomes should still have a solid day, and we always like playing Hill in our tournament lineups when we have the dough because his likelihood of hitting that one big play to make his day is higher than for almost any other player.

WEEK 12 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

DEF New York Giants @ Bengals ($4,300)

This is all about targeting Ryan Finley now that Joe Burrow (knee) is out for the year. Finley is nowhere near Burrow’s caliber, and that should lead to fantasy goodness for the Giants.