Vikings place Thielen on reserve/COVID-19 list

The start of Thanksgiving week has been unkind to the Minnesota Vikings.

Less than 24 hours after the Vikings fell to 4-6 on the season via a 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, they confirmed that they placed Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As of late Monday afternoon, it was unknown if Thielen tested positive for the coronavirus or has been deemed a “high-risk close contact” and is isolating away from team activities as a precaution.

Thielen led the Vikings with eight catches, 123 receiving yards and a pair of receiving scores in the losing effort against Dallas. One of his touchdowns will likely go down as a catch-of-the-year candidate: