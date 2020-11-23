[VIDEO] ‘Big Sky’ Season 1, Episode 2: Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury

RELATED STORIES

It looks like Big Sky‘s Cassie and Jenny may be making progress in their communication skills. To wit: Neither woman tries to smash the other’s face into a bar in this exclusive sneak peek from Tuesday’s Big Sky (ABC, 10/9c).

But the sad truth is that Cassie and Jenny don’t yet know what we know: That [Spoiler alert!] Cody is no longer among the living, having been shot in the face by Montana State Trooper Rick Legarski — who apparently is up to no good — in the final moments of last week’s series premiere. (Read a full recap.)

Jenny comes into the clip all full of fire, given that a) Cody is a recovering alcoholic; b) the last time they talked, he was at a bar; and c) Cassie’s breaking up with him might’ve messed him up good. But it’s clear that the estranged Mrs. Hoyt doesn’t expect the answer she gets from her husband’s partner/girlfriend. (Just look at the wrecked expression on her face at the end of the video.)

Elsewhere in the episode, per the official synopsis, “Danielle, Grace and Jerrie get to work on planning their escape, leading Legarski to struggle with the consequences of his actions as a distracted Ronald deals with a difficult relationship with his mother.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the many loves of Cody Hoyt clash, then hit the comments with your thoughts!