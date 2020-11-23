Vaccine hopes drive European stocks higher By

© . The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
() – European shares jumped on Monday as encouraging developments around a coronavirus vaccine spurred bets of a faster economic revival globally, even as a surge in infection rates clouded near-term outlook.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90% effective under one dosing regimen. However, its shares dropped 1%.
The pan-European index rose 0.5% by 0810 GMT and hit a fresh high since late February, with energy and banks leading early gains.
The benchmark index clocked a third straight week of gains on Friday following recent COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs.
Euro zone and UK business activity data for November are due later in the day, with investors looking to gauge the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the manufacturing and services sectors.
In company news, French bank Credit Agricole (OTC:) jumped 3.9% after its Italian unit launched an offer to buy Italian bank Credito Valtellinese (Creval).
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.