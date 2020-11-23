Ultrasound reveals tangle of roundworms in man’s stomach

Doctors were led to perform an ultrasound on the man’s inferior vena cava, a large vein near the abdomen, where the Ascaris lumbricoides roundworm, a type of intestinal parasite, was found.

A stool sample was later found to be contaminated with eggs from the parasite.

CDC said people become infected by eating the eggs, commonly via fruits or vegetables that have been grown in soil which has been contaminated by human faeces.

People can also become infected by not washing their hands after handling contaminated soil.