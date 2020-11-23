Two men are stabbed to death and a woman is fighting for her life with gunshot wounds in London

Two men have been stabbed to death and a woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being shot in London as Sunday brings hours of bloodshed to the nation’s capital.

A woman in her 30s was rushed to hospital around 10pm last night after she was gunned down in Hackney, east London. She remains in a life-threatening condition.

Earlier in the evening – just before 6pm – a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after he was knifed in Brixton Hill, Lambeth.

And around 2pm, a man was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Kensal Green, north-west London.

Following the Kensal Green attack – today’s first incident in London – a murder probe was launched and a 50-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Police officers, the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance first arrived at the scene on Harrow Road around 2pm today.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers remained on Harrow Road this evening and a part of Kensal Green Cemetery is cordoned off as they carry out their investigations.

No further details about the victim have been given and enquiries are ongoing to trace his next of kin, the force said.

In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: ‘Police were called at 14:00hrs on Sunday, 22 November to Harrow Road, Kensal Green to reports of a stabbing.

‘Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance attended and found a man-no further details- suffering from stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Enquiries are ongoing to trace his next of kin.

‘A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and is in police custody.

‘Officers remain in the area as enquiries continue.’

Then, just before 6pm, police were called to Ramillies Close, Brixton Hill to find a man stabbed.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene and officers are trying to trace his next of kin.

No arrests have yet been made and a police cordon remains in place at the location.

Finally, at around 8.50pm on Sunday police were called to Westgate Street, Hackney, to reports of a shooting.

A woman in her 30s was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to an east London hospital where she remains in a life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is continuing.