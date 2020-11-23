Trump's clear election loss has splintered the right-wing online info ecosystem, forcing outlets, platforms, and commentators to choose reality or Trump (Ren,amp;eacute;e DiResta/The Atlantic)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Ren,eacute;e DiResta / The Atlantic:

Trump’s clear election loss has splintered the right-wing online info ecosystem, forcing outlets, platforms, and commentators to choose reality or Trump  —  When Fox News called Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden shortly after the polls closed there on Election Night, right-wing social media erupted in fury.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR