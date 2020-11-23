Trump campaign says attorney and QAnon supporter Sidney Powell is NOT part of their legal team

The Trump administration sought to distance itself from attorney Sidney Powell on Thursday, insisting she is ‘not a member’ of their legal team after she spread a series of wild and unfounded conspiracy theories about election fraud.

In a brief written statement issued Sunday evening, Trump’s lead attorney Rudy Giuliani and senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis said that Powell ‘is practising law on her own.’

‘She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team,’ the statement continued. ‘She is also not a layer for the president in a personal capacity.’

The announcement was made a day after a judge dismissed the campaign’s lawsuit seeking to halt President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania, dealing a major blow to Trump’s flailing efforts to overturn his November 3 election loss.

Just days earlier, on Thursday, Powell had appeared on-stage alongside Giuliani for a bizarre press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, in which she stunningly claimed that Democrats had ‘paid’ to rig the election.

Responding to her disavowing, Powell said in a statement to CBS News that she ‘understands today’s press release.’

‘I will continue to represent #WeThePeople who had their votes for Trump and other Republicans stolen by massive fraud,’ she continued. ‘The chips will fall where they may, we will defend the foundations of this great Republic.’

Sidney Powell, right, speaks next to former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, as members of President Donald Trump’s legal team, during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday November 19, 2020

According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, sources briefed on the matter said the Trump administration sought to distance itself from Powell following a ‘big fight’ among the president’s legal team yesterday.

Trump was reportedly dismayed at federal judge’s dismissal of his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania this weekend.

‘Powell was easiest to vote off the island, especially as the president was getting complaints about her from a number of people,’ Haberman wrote in a tweet.

Trump had previously publicly recognised Powell as a member of his ‘elite, strike force’ legal team in a November 14 tweet.

‘I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS!’ Trump tweeted. ‘Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!’

Powell, a known QAnon conspiracy theorist, has spun a series of outlandish tales of election fraud to a number of news organizations in the days since.

On Saturday, she appeared on Newsmax and promoted a series of wild conspiracy theories about the election, including the unfounded claim that Trump lost Georgia because Gov. Brian Kemp was bribed by an election systems company.

‘Georgia’s probably going to be the first state I’m gonna blow up and Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state need to go with it,’ she told the network, adding that an impending lawsuit in the state was going to ‘be biblical’.

Earlier in the week, she also told the conservative news channel that the 2020 election was significantly impacted by votes cast through machines from Dominion Voting Systems, which she said had been altered to go to Joe Biden instead of Trump.

Without offering evidence, Powell claimed that Dominion ‘has a long history of rigging elections’ and that this is ‘what it was created to do to begin with.

Powell told host Greg Kelly she has an affidavit of a former high-ranking Venezuelan military officer, which she said proves Dominion’s machines were created in Venezuela at the direction of the late Hugo Chavez to ensure he never lost an election.

‘So don’t tell me there’s no evidence of fraud,’ she continued to the network. ‘We’ve got increasingly mounting evidence of significant fraud across multiple states that casts into question the validity of elections in every swing state.’

She also made similar claims during her press conference alongside Giuliani Thursday, in which she declared Trump had actually won the election by a ‘landslide’ but had been cheated by an ‘algorithm’ designed by Dominion Voting Systems.

She went on to claim that the fraud was carried out at the behest of billionaire Democrat George Soros, the Clinton Foundation, communists from Venezuela, Cuba and China and corrupt election officials.

Dominion spokesperson Michael Steel, however, told Fox News on Sunday, that the claims made my Powell simply never could have occured.

‘Well, it’s physically impossible,’ Steel told the network of vote switching. ‘Look, when a voter votes on a Dominion machine, they fill out a ballot on a touch screen. They are given a printed copy which they then give to a local election official for safekeeping.

He continued: ‘If any electronic interference had taken place, the tally reported electronically would not match the printed ballots. and in every case where we’ve looked at – in Georgia, all across the country – the printed ballot, the gold standard in election security, has matched the electronic tally.’

Powell, an attorney for Michael Flynn (right), is a known QAnon conspiracy theorist

Powell was admonished by Tucker Carlson during successive broadcasts on Thursday and Friday night, in which the Fox News host cast doubt over a number of Powell’s claims.

Making specific mention of her assertions that Cuba, Venezuela and other ‘communist’ nations had hacked the election, Carlson said he repeatedly asked Powell to provide evidence to support her comments, but she reportedly refused.

‘When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her,’ Carlson said Thursday.

‘When we checked with others around the Trump campaign, people in positions of authority, they told us Powell has never given them any evidence either, nor did she provide any today at the press conference.’

The following night, after receiving backlash online, Carlson released an update to his report.

‘We’ve heard from a lot of people about that segment, including people in the White house and people close to the president,’ he said of his comments about Powell. ‘Like us, they have concluded this election was not fair. Like us, they are willing to believe any explanation for what happened,’ Carlson said.

He then added: ‘Like us, they have not seen a single piece of evidence showing that software changed votes.’

Carlson said that while it ‘might have happened,’ no evidence has been produced to prove it happened.

‘And by “they,” we are including other members of Donald Trump’s own legal team.

‘They have not seen Powell’s evidence either – no testimony from employees inside the software companies, no damning internal documents, no copies of the software itself, so that’s where we are.’

Powell responded to Carlson’s comments by insisting she had simply declined to provide the host with evidence because he was ‘very insulting, demanding and rude.’

Trump’s disassociation with Powell comes just over a week after he tweeted that the attorney had been appointed to a ‘truly great team’ spearheaded by Giuliani to investigate his claims of voter fraud

Fox News host Laura Ingram reacted with shock to the dismissal of Powell on Sunday night

Powell is currently representing Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn in his effort to end a long-running criminal case against him.

Peddling another conspiracy, Powell claims that Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, was the victim of ‘egregious government misconduct’ and a ‘set-up’ involving spying by the FBI.

In 2019, after Powell called on Flynn to withdraw his guilty pleas for making false statements to the FBI during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, Flynn fired his original legal team and hired Flynn as his lead attorney.

Powell has since pushed for Flynn’s case to be dismissed for prosecutorial misconduct, saying Flynn was targeted by the intelligence community, but she has so far failed to offer evidence for those allegations.

The North Carolina native is also a longtime promoter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, frequently sharing the group’s slogans on her social media accounts, such as #TheStormisComing.

QAnon, which first emerged on 4chan in 2017, is the far-right conspiracy theory that a cabal of Satan-worshiping child-sex traffickers are plotting against President Trump, who is trying to expose them.

Powell has also appeared on a QAnon YouTube show, and has repeatedly retweeted QAnon accounts.

Trump’s legal team has so far failed to produce any meaningful legal wins

Trump’s legal team has so far failed to produce any meaningful legal wins, and has instead been repeatedly rebuffed by federal judges who have excoriated the president’s lawyers for demanding extreme measures — such as throwing out millions of lawful ballots — without presenting evidence to justify doing so.

Earlier Sunday, Trump launched an appeal to a federal judge’s dismissal of his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

The president and other plaintiffs filed the notice of appeal to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The move came just one day after the judge issued a scathing order shooting down claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his order that Trump had asked the court to disenfranchise almost 7 million voters. In seeking such a ‘startling outcome,’ he said, a plaintiff could be expected to provide compelling legal arguments and ‘factual proof of rampant corruption’ – but ‘That has not happened.’

Brann described the case as ‘strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.’

The judge added that he ‘has no authority to take away the right to vote of even a single person, let alone millions of citizens.’

The lawsuit before Brann was filed on November 9 and had alleged inconsistent treatment by county election officials of mail-in ballots. Some counties notified voters that they could fix minor defects such as missing ‘secrecy envelopes’ while others did not.

‘This claim, like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together,’ wrote Brann.

The Trump campaign responded by issuing a statement blasting the ‘Obama-appointed judge’ while vowing to fight on all the way to the Supreme Court.

‘Today’s decision turns out to help us in our strategy to get expeditiously to the US Supreme Court,’ Trump campaign attorneys Giuliani and Ellis wrote in their statement.

Dominion Voting Systems says it is ‘physically impossible’ for their machines to ‘switch votes from one candidate to the other’

A spokesperson for Dominion Voting Systems hit back at conspiracy theories that the software company meddled in the election to benefit Joe Biden, insisting it was ‘physically impossible’ for its machines to change voter selections.

Michael Steel appeared on Fox News’ America’s News HQ on Sunday to debunk accusations made by attorneys working for the Trump campaign, who laid unfounded claims of voter fraud in a press conference earlier this week that included allegations Dominion had ties to Venezuela.

One of the attorney’s, Sidney Powell, who was disavowed by the Trump campaign Sunday, claimed the president had actually won the election ‘by a landslide’ but had been cheated by an ‘algorithm’ designed by Dominion.

Powell later reiterated the outlandish conspiracy in an interview with Newsmax on Saturday, in which she said Dominion’s machines – which are used in 28 states – had been programmed to ensure votes cast for Trump actually went to Biden instead.

Without offering evidence, Powell claimed that Dominion ‘has a long history of rigging elections’ and that this is ‘what it was created to do to begin with.’

In response, Steel said Sunday that Dominion is ‘a nonpartisan American company. It is not physically possible for our machines to switch votes from one candidate to the other.

‘Our election system is run by local elected officials and nonpartisan poll watchers. We simply provide a tool to count the ballots and to print and count ballots,’ he continued.

Dominion spokesperson Michael Steel (right) appeared on Fox News’ America’s News HQ on Sunday to debunk claims made by attorneys working for the Trump campaign that company had interfered in the election

During a bizarre press conference with Rudy Giuliani at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington on Thursday, Powell claimed Dominion used Smartmatic technology, which she said was ‘created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez’

During a bizarre press conference with Rudy Giuliani at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington on Thursday, Powell claimed Dominion used Smartmatic technology, which she said was ‘created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez’.

Powell claimed Chavez, who died in 2013, developed Smartmatic technology to ensure he never lost an election.

She also claimed that votes for the US election were counted in countries such as Spain and Germany.

Steel vehemently rejected Powell’s notions, insisting: ‘There is no way such a massive fraud could have taken place, and there are no connections between our company and Venezuela, Germany, Barcelona, Kathmandu, [or] whatever the latest conspiracy theory is.’

When pressed by host Eric Shawn on how he could be sure Dominion’s machines were secure, he said that when voters cast their ballots, they fill it out on a touchscreen and are then given a printed copy that they hand to a local election official for safekeeping.

Dominion pointed out that CISA determined that the 2020 election was actually the ‘most secure in American history’, contrary to the president’s claims

‘If any electronic interference had taken place, the tally reported electronically would not match the printed ballots,’ Steel said. ‘And in every case where we’ve looked at in Georgia, all across the country, the printed ballots, the gold standard in election security, has matched the electronic tally.’

Steel, who said he identifies as a conservative Republican, added that Dominion would ‘love to see any facts or evidence’ the Trump campaign has to substantiate their wild accusations.

‘Thus far we have seen none,’ Steel said, adding that in the 14 counties in Pennsylvania that used Dominion machines, President Trump won with 52 percent of the vote.

Furthermore, Steel said Dominion did not even have machines in some of the Wisconsin counties where the campaign has made accusations of fraud.

‘I can’t imagine that someone would want to be in a position of authority in our election system and in our democracy just to subvert it,’ Steel said. ‘I think these are public spirited people. I think these are patriots and they are doing their job to the best of their ability to make sure we get accurate, transparent results.’

When pressed on how he could be sure Dominion’s machines were secure, spokesperson Michael Steel said that when voters cast their ballots, they fill it out on a touchscreen and are then given a printed copy that they hand to a local election official for safekeeping

Steel, who said he identifies as a conservative Republican, added that Dominion would ‘love to see any facts or evidence’ the Trump campaign has to substantiate their wild accusations

When quizzed as to whether a poll worker could uses a USB drive to add votes for a candidate, Steel clarified that the machines don’t have such access points, and said the tabulators are not connected to the internet.

‘It’s not physically possible to do what they’re describing,’ Steel insisted.

Despite Dominion’s assurances, Powell has previously said she’s looking to file a lawsuit, ‘hopefully this week’, that includes allegations of fraud related to voting machines.

In a lengthy statement posted to its homepage on Saturday, Dominion said that it ‘categorically denies false assertions about vote switching and software issues with our voting system.’

The company pointed to a statement issued by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency that said there is ‘no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised.’

Dominion pointed out that CISA determined that the 2020 election was actually the ‘most secure in American history’, contrary to the president’s claims.

The company also said that it has encouraged their employees to work from home for the being and protect their social media accounts due to ‘persistent harassment and threats against personal safety’.

‘Dominion employees are being forced to retreat from their lives due to personal safety concerns, not only for our employees themselves, but also for their extended families,’ the company wrote.

Sidney Powell (right) claimed to Newsmax on Saturday that Dominion’s Voting Systems – which are used in 28 states – had been programmed to ensure votes cast for Trump actually went to Biden instead

President Trump himself has also routinely shared conspiracy theories about Dominion, without providing evidence, to his Twitter page claiming to company switch votes from him to Biden

President Trump himself has also routinely shared conspiracy theories about Dominion, without providing evidence, to his Twitter page claiming to company switch votes from him to Biden.

‘Report: Dominion deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide,’ the president wrote in all caps on November 12, without supporting materials. ‘Data analysis finds 221,000 Pennsylvania votes switched from president Trump to Biden.

‘941,000 Trump votes deleted,’ he continued. ‘States using Dominion Voting Systems switched 435,000 votes from Trump to Biden. @ChannelRion @OANN’.

Christopher Krebs, who Trump fired as top U.S. cybersecurity official last week, has pushed back against the claims.

Krebs tweeted last week: ‘On allegations that election systems were manipulated, 59 election security experts all agree, “in every case of which we are aware, these claims either have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.”‘