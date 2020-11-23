Tristan Thompson Reaches Deal With The Boston Celtics

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

 Tristan Thompson has worked out a deal and will be joining the Boston Celtics.

Kardashian West was one of the first people to congratulate Tristan after the former Cleveland Cavaliers center agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Celtics on Saturday.

“Congrats @realtristan13,” Kardashian West wrote. “Boston here we come!!!!” She also added a few emojis to emphasize her point.

It was thought that Tristan would sign with a team closer to Khloe Kardashian in California.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR