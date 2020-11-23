Tristan Thompson Reaches Deal With The Boston Celtics

Tristan Thompson has worked out a deal and will be joining the Boston Celtics.

Kardashian West was one of the first people to congratulate Tristan after the former Cleveland Cavaliers center agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Celtics on Saturday.

“Congrats @realtristan13,” Kardashian West wrote. “Boston here we come!!!!” She also added a few emojis to emphasize her point.

It was thought that Tristan would sign with a team closer to Khloe Kardashian in California.

“As much as money is important, and Cleveland can give him the most, he is looking to be closer to LA so he can be closer to True and Khloe,” an insider told HollywoodLife last week. “Who he signs with at the end of the day will be based on the discussions that he already has had with Khloe and what is right for both of them,” they explained.

They told the outlet that the Clippers were eyeing Tristan.

“The Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers are considering bringing him in…Earlier this week the Golden State Warriors had interest but that may have waned since they are dealing with injuries to some of their main players and are looking to see if they must spend their money elsewhere.”