Tory Lanez Seemingly Addresses Megan Thee Stallion’s New Album

Megan Thee Stallion released her new album last week, where she addressed the July shooting incident with Tory Lanez.

Meg’s album has been met with praise from fans and the media, while Tory’s album was slammed by all, many disgusted that he would try and profit from the incident after allegedly shooting Meg in both feet.

“The double standard is wild,” Lanez tweeted.

Megan dissed Tory Lanez repeatedly in “Shots Fired.”

“You shot a 5’10” bitch with a .22/Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets/ A pussy n*gga with a p*ssy gun in his feelings/ Okay, he in the backseat and he keep callin’ me a bitch/ We all know this sh*t, I coulda came back with (Lil’ ass n*gga)”

Meg’s album will most likely outsell Tory’s offering and her video, “Body” has already racked up more than 9 million views in 3 days.

MEG & TORY QUARANTINE TOGETHER

Is Tory right about the double standard, or is Meg allowed to rap about the shooting because she was the alleged victim?