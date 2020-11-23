Tory Lanez Seemingly Addresses Megan Thee Stallion’s New Album

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Megan Thee Stallion released her new album last week, where she addressed the July shooting incident with Tory Lanez.

Meg’s album has been met with praise from fans and the media, while Tory’s album was slammed by all, many disgusted that he would try and profit from the incident after allegedly shooting Meg in both feet.

“The double standard is wild,” Lanez tweeted.

Megan dissed Tory Lanez repeatedly in “Shots Fired.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR