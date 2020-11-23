‘Titans’ Reveals New Starfire Supersuit for Season 3 on HBO Max

Titans‘ Anna Diop is truly ready to shine as Starfire, from the looks of her snazzy new supersuit to debut in Season 3.

HBO Max revealed both a full-length photo and Gina DeDomenico’s concept art of the Laura Jean Shannon costume design, which — with Diop playing the first-ever live-action Starfire — represents the first-ever physical suit created for the DC Comics character.

“We’re planning a big season for Kory this year,” Titans executive producer Greg Walker very recently shared with TVLine’s Inside Line scoop column. “The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire (new series regular Damaris Lewis) launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire.

Titans Starfire“Plus,” Walker teased, “we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season.”

Season 3 of Titans, which will stream exclusively on HBO Max (following DC Universe’s reconfiguration), is currently in production. Besides Diop’s Kory/Starfire and Lewis’ Blackfire, returning characters include Brenton Thwaites’ Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Teagan Croft’s Rachel Roth/Raven, Ryan Potter’s Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Conor Leslie’s Donna Troy/Wondergirl, Curran Walters’ Jason Todd/now Red Hood, Joshua Orpin’s Conner Kent/Superboy, Alan Ritchson’s Hank Hall/Hawk and Minka Kelly’s Dawn Granger/Dove.

