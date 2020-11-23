Titans coach Justin Holbrook responds to Michael Gordon investigation

Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook has fronted the media after assistant coach and former player Michael Gordon was charged by police in connection with a drug syndicate.

Gordon on the weekend was charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug as part of a wide-ranging police sting.

Six others were arrested and charged, all accused of allegedly operating as part of the syndicate on the NSW Far North Coast and in south-east Queensland.

Facing the media on Monday, as the Titans started their pre-season preparations, Holbrook admitted the situation wasn’t “ideal” but was adamant the club would move past the incident surrounding the assistant coach.

Justin Holbrook, Michael Gordon (Getty)

“It’s not ideal. That’s for sure, but it’s happened and we’ll get on with it,” Holbrook said.

“We’ve got plenty of good coaches and staff in place so, yeah, we’ll be fine.”

Nine NRL reporter Danny Weidler revealed on Sunday afternoon that former Titans coach Garth Brennan, who was shown the door during the middle of the 2019 season, had flagged a number of concerns with Gordon’s appointment at the club.

“It’s my understanding former coach Garth Brennan expressed concerns about Gordon to the club,” Weidler tweeted.

“Management ignored him and later appointed Gordon to role at the club. Expect denials.”

The Gold Coast Titans released a statement yesterday revealing Gordon had been stood down from his position until further notice.

“The Gold Coast Titans have been made aware that Michael Gordon has been charged by police,” the club said in a statement.

“Michael has been working on a contract basis, providing specialist coaching services to the Club over the past season.

“He will not be providing services to the club until further notice.”

