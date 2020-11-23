There’s still time to get in on a stock recovery that has ‘potential for an explosive upside’

Article content continued

Overall, we are still supportive of positioning into the post-COVID-19 recovery with the potential for explosive upside once this virus is behind us and the tremendous fiscal spending finally finds its way into the economy. For example, Americans are in their healthiest state in decades with debt service burdens setting all-time record lows thanks to record low interest rates and households paying down debt with excess cash.

It’s a similar situation closer to home, with Canadian households and businesses accumulating the most cash on record totalling more than $170 billion, according to CIBC. In total, savings for households is currently more than four per cent of consumer spending with a whopping 13 per cent savings rate in the third quarter. Among businesses, cash positions are 15 per cent higher than last year.

Some may want to wait until the vaccine is more widely distributed, but history has shown that such action is usually too late or as the old trading axiom goes “buy on rumour, sell on fact.” Therefore, we think any retracement in the weeks to come in these sectors could represent another chance for those who missed out on the recent action.

Martin Pelletier, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc. (formerly TriVest Wealth Counsel Ltd.), a private client and institutional investment firm specializing in discretionary risk-managed portfolios, investment audit/oversight and advanced tax and estate planning.