The women joining the Biden-Harris administration

President-elect Joe Biden is assembling his Cabinet, and is expected to announce his full set of nominations on Tuesday. In the meantime, the former vice president has already revealed some of his choices to the public, and various news outlets have reported on other likely picks.

Biden faces pressure to please both progressive and moderates—and to get his choices through a potential GOP-controlled Senate. The Biden team, which made history with the election of Vice President Kamala Harris as the first female, first Black, and first Indian-American veep, is also keeping gender and racial diversity in mind.

Two of Biden’s reported choices would see women run agencies that have never before had a female leader: Treasury and Defense.

These are the women who are so far expected to join Biden’s Cabinet. This story will be updated with further announcements.

Michele Flournoy is President-elect Biden’s reported choice to head the Pentagon. Chris Kleponis—AFP/Getty Images

Michèle Flournoy, Secretary of Defense

Michèle Flournoy is Biden’s likely pick as secretary of defense. The former under secretary of defense for policy under President Obama would be the first woman to head the Pentagon; she was said to be a likely candidate for Hillary Clinton’s Cabinet if she had won the 2016 election.

Flournoy is a Pentagon veteran who first served in the body in the 1990s under President Clinton. She’s known as a political moderate and has not served in the military.

Biden chose Avril Haines as his nominee for director of national intelligence. Stefani Reynolds—CNP/ABACAPRESS.COM/

Avril Haines, director of national intelligence

Biden’s transition team announced on Monday that he would choose Avril Haines as his director of national intelligence. Haines had also reportedly been under consideration to lead the CIA—a position that reports in to this one.

Haines would be the first woman to hold this role and would be the highest-ranking woman in the intelligence community. She is a former deputy director of the CIA.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield is Biden’s pick to be the U.S. ambassador to the UN. Pablo Martinez Monsivais—AP Images

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the UN

Biden’s pick to represent the United States at the United Nations is Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a 35-year diplomatic veteran. His team announced the choice on Monday. The President-elect is also expected to restore the position to Cabinet-level after President Trump downgraded it.

Thomas-Greenfield has served as U.S. ambassador to Liberia and assistant secretary of state for African affairs under the Obama administration.

I’ve had the privilege to build relationships with leaders around the world for the past thirty-five years. As U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, I’ll work to restore America’s standing in the world and renew relationships with our allies. Blessed for this opportunity. — Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@LindaT_G) November 23, 2020

The President-elect has reportedly chosen former Fed chair Janet Yellen as his nominee for treasury secretary. Alex Wong—Getty Images

Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary

The Wall Street Journal reports that Biden will name former Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen as his nominee for treasury secretary.

Yellen was the first woman to lead the Fed; she would be the first woman to head the Treasury and the first person to have run the Treasury, the central bank, and the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

Yellen was chosen from a field that included Fed governor Lael Brainard and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She is seen as a choice that appeals to both moderate and progressive Democrats.

