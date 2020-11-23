The Weeknd Gets Tongues Wagging With Bandaged Appearance at AMAs 2020

Instagram

The ‘Blinding Lights’ hitmaker, who comes to the awards show in a red suit with his head, jaw and nose being covered in bandages, takes home three trophies including the Favorite Album kudo.

–

The Weeknd‘s bandaged appearance at Sunday’s (November 22) 2020 American Music Awards caused a stir among fans on Twitter.

The “Starboy” hitmaker – who won the Soul/R&B prizes for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Song for “Heartless” and Favorite Album for “After Hours” – sported a red suit and his head, jaw, and nose completely bandaged during the award ceremony.

It’s a look he’s been developing since hit video for chart-topping hit “Blinding Lights”, but that didn’t stop bemused fans commenting on his unusual appearance on social media.

“damn, when the weeknd said ‘i can’t feel my face when i’m with you’ he wasn’t joking,” one user wrote, referring to the singer’s hit song “Can’t Feel My Face”, while another quipped, “when the weeknd took the ‘I can’t feel my face’ part to the next lvl. (sic)”

Fans poked fun at The Weeknd’s ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ in reaction to his unusual AMAs appearance.

Others were confused and concerned for the star’s wellbeing, asking, “so were all of those bandages on the weeknd’s face for his performance or????”

“did the weeknd get in a fight or completely reconstruct his face? i cant tell,” posted another, while a further fan asked, “Guys what happened to The Weeknd’s face I’m so confused is he okay.”

Other fans expressed concern over The Weeknd’s bandaged appearance at AMAs 2020.

Despite the confusion, the bloody make-up is to raise awareness about drunk driving, and has been played out in the star’s recent music videos, including recent hit “In Your Eyes”.

In an interview with Esquire, The Weeknd explained his “Blinding Lights” video is about “how you want to see someone at night, and you’re intoxicated, and you’re driving to this person and you’re just blinded by streetlights, but nothing could stop you from trying to go see that person, because you’re so lonely.”

“I don’t want to ever promote drunk driving, but that’s what the dark undertone is.”