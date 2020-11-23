‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Becomes Netflix’s Most-Watched Scripted Limited Series to Date

Netflix

–

“The Queen’s Gambit” has shattered records at Netflix by becoming the streaming service’s most-watched scripted limited series to date.

More than 62 million member accounts logged in to watch Anya Taylor-Joy play an orphaned chess genius battling addiction within the first 28 days of the drama’s release.

The show, based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel, made the top 10 in 92 countries and ranked number one in 63, including the U.K., Argentina, Israel and South Africa.

Celebrating the show’s record-breaking run on Monday (November 23), Netflix VP of original series Peter Friedlander released a statement, which read, “Three years ago when Scott Frank first approached us about adapting ‘The Queen’s Gambit’… we felt it was a compelling tale. However, I don’t think any of us could have predicted that ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ – and the extraordinary Anya Taylor-Joy – would become the global phenomena they are today, or our biggest limited scripted series ever.”

Series creator Scott Frank also commented on the viewers’ response to his show, “I am both delighted and dazed by the response.” He added in a statement, “It’s just all way beyond what any of us could have imagined. But speaking for my fellow producers and the entire cast and crew of the show, every one of whom made me look better than I actually am, we are most grateful that so many took the time to watch our show.”

The highest-ranking Netflix releases include “The Witcher“, which scored 76 million within the first 28 days after it was released last year, and documentary-series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness“, which generated 64 million views over the same time period earlier this year.