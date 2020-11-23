The ‘Most passing TDs by a rookie’ quiz

Joe Burrow’s rookie season came to an abrupt end on Sunday.

The top overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft had his left leg rolled up on in rather gruesome fashion yesterday. Burrow received an immediate outpouring of love from the NFL community, and at least seemed to be in good spirits after the game. Prior to the injury, Burrow had been playing incredibly well and was on pace to break a number of records for rookie QBs. Now, his focus will be on rehabbing his knee in hopes of being ready for the start of the 2021 season.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Burrow ends the season with 13 passing touchdowns, not bad, but nowhere near the rookie record of 27. So with that in mind, how many quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era to throw for 15 TDs or more in their rookie season can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!