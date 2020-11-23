The 25 best Thanksgiving Day NFL games

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Patriots obliterated the Jets. It wasn’t close. It was a blowout pretty much from the get-go? Why is this game on the list then? We’ve got two words for you: Butt Fumble. That’s right. This is the game that gave us the infamous “Butt Fumble” by Mark Sanchez. For that reason alone, it belongs here. Yes, it is weird this is the first game on the list not involving the Lions or Cowboys. It is what it is.