Tennessee pauses activities due to COVID-19

Head coach Rick Barnes is isolating after returning a positive test.

The Volunteers added that they will release an update on the start of their season on Tuesday. Tennessee is currently scheduled to face the Charlotte 49ers on Wednesday and the VCU Rams on Friday as part of the Volunteer Classic. The Vols then play the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Dec. 2.

It seems unlikely Tennessee will be cleared to participate in any of those contests. NCAA basketball guidelines recommend 14-day quarantines for Tier 1 personnel if any Tier 1 individual within a team tests positive.

Ole Miss’s Kermit Davis, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Jim Boeheim of Syracuse recently tested positive for the virus, as did Washington State’s Kyle Smith and Baylor’s Scott Drew, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

Also on Monday, the Duke men’s basketball team lost its original season opener after Gardner-Webb, the Blue Devils’ opponent, reported a positive test. Elsewhere, the Ole Miss Rebels men’s basketball program canceled its first four games and paused activities until at least Dec. 7 following positive COVID-19 tests and resulting quarantines.

Per Borzello, approximately 40 schools have paused basketball activities due to virus setbacks ahead of Nov. 25, the approved date for the starts of seasons.