Tanya Sam Bails on ‘RHOA’ Filming Following Stripper Threesome Scandal

While Tanya has yet to officially quit the show, the friend of the reality show is so upset over the situation that she’s ‘not even considering’ to attend the reunion show for season 13.

It seems like the stripper threesome rumors are too much for Tanya Sam to handle. A new report suggests that Tanya Sam, a new friend in upcoming season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“, has stopped filming mid-season after it was said that she and Porsha Williams hooked up with a stripper at Cynthia Bailey‘s bachelor party.

According to TMZ, Tanya has “officially bailed on filming the rest of the current season.” It is said that the reason of the decision has something to do with the bachelorette party, in which she and Porsha allegedly had sex with the stripper. Tanya didn’t like how the scandal was put as the focus in the new season, which is set to premiere on December 6.

However, that isn’t the only reason why she stopped filming halfway through. The site claims that Tanya and her rocky relationship with her fiance plays a big role as well. His fiance’s alleged infidelity took center stage in previous season 12, and with how things progress with the stripper incident, it seems like Tanya thinks she’s done with the Bravo reality show.

Despite that, the insider insists that Tanya has yet to officially quit “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”. However, the site reveals that Tanya is so upset over the situation that she’s “not even considering” to attend the reunion show once they finish filming for the season.

Recently, Cynthia claimed in an interview that she wasn’t aware of what happened that night. “I cannot confirm or deny anything that happened after Ms. Bailey-Hill went to bed,” she said to E! Daily Pop. “Apparently, some things went down.” When asked if she was bothered if the rumors were really true, Cynthia claimed, “No! These are grown women. They can do whatever they wanna do, with whoever they wanna do [it with]. It’s not my business. If they like it, I love it.”

Michael Bolwaire, the male stripper at the party, however, denied the rumors. “The rumors and allegations that’s going around right now, straight bulls**t. Although I’m flattered to be in the same conversation as those beautiful women, nothing happened. I don’t need any unnecessary mileage on my d**k. Again, nothing happened. Y’all be cool,” he previously insisted.