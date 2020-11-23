Suzhou to launch digital yuan ‘red envelope’ trial for Double 12 event By Cointelegraph

Suzhou to launch digital yuan ‘red envelope’ trial for Double 12 event
The Chinese city of Suzhou will be the second to roll out a “red envelope” trial for the forthcoming digital yuan, according to a report in local media outlet The Paper.
Following the successful pilot scheme run in the city of Shenzhen last month, insiders say that the Suzhou district of Xiangcheng will be launching the giveaway to coincide with the country’s Double 12 shopping event on Dec. 12.
