‘Supernatural’ Creator Reveals He Would Have Planned ‘Much Darker’ Ending Fans Would Hate

When speaking about the end of the horror series, Eric Kripke admits to having had a long talk with star Jensen Ackles and co-showrunners Andrew Dabb and Bob Singer about its conclusion.

“Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke insists his originally-planned ending for the show wouldn’t have gone down well with fans.

The U.S. TV programme came to an end after 15 seasons on Thursday night (November 19), with Jensen Ackles‘ character Dean dying as he got impaled on a piece of steel while fighting a group of vampires.

Kripke developed the series for just three seasons and then expanded it to five, following the success of the show. He departed as showrunner after season five and the series continued for 10 more seasons.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he revealed he had a long talk with series star Jensen Ackles and co-showrunners Andrew Dabb and Bob Singer about the ending, sharing they “pitched it to me and I went off to think about it for a couple days.”

“It was interesting… admittedly, me being me, I spent some time thinking, ‘Okay, is there any other ending I would pitch back that I think is better?’ ” recalled Kripke.

“I spent a couple days trying to chase down a couple avenues and couldn’t come up with anything better. So I went back and I was like, ‘Guys I think it’s the right one.’ There’s some substance to it but there’s something emotional, I think there’s a positive energy around it.”

Asked how he would have ended things had he still been in charge, Kripke admitted his own conclusion would have been “so much darker than the ending they’re going with,” – and he thinks fans would have been disappointed.

“Anyone who’s like, ‘Kripke should’ve ended it,’ I’m like, ‘You would’ve hated my ending!’ ” he laughed. “Because it was a horror movie and it was going to have a horror movie ending, so I can promise you the ending (they went with) you’ll love much more than if you had let me end the show.”