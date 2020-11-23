Suns re-sign Dario Saric to three-year deal

The Phoenix Suns believe they are ready to build off their 8-0 run in the Orlando Bubble and make the leap into the playoffs in the Western Conference. And the team has added several players to try and help improve their roster as they prepare for the upcoming season, but Phoenix has also made sure to hold on to key players, including Dario Saric, who the Suns signed to a three-year, $27 million deal.

Saric is a solid supporting player for the Suns, and while he has struggled with consistency over the course of his career, he looked like he may have finally been making the jump many have been expecting toward the end of last season. In March, he was averaging 18.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 31.5 minutes before the season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, that was only a few games, but Saric then continued to play well in the bubble, averaging 14.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 57.4% from the field, including 52.4% from 3-point range. And while he is unlikely to maintain that level of play, if he can even come close to it, he will help Phoenix as they attempt to reach contender status for the first time in nearly a decade.

After years of roster-building and waiting, the Suns believe they finally have the roster in place to keep up in the loaded Western Conference, led by DeAndre Ayton and Devin Booker, both of whom look like superstars in the making.