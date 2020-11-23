Steve Smith ready to bounce back after disappointing IPL

Steve Smith’s famous obsession with his batting technique hasn’t waned through his period in quarantine, with the former captain revealing others in the hotel have complained about his relentless tapping of the bat.

Smith is nearing the end of his 14 day stay in quarantine, after arriving back in Australia following the Indian Premier League.

The world’s top-ranked Test batsman admitted he was below-par during the IPL, but believes he’s found the reason why, setting himself up for a big home summer against India.

“I was pretty disappointed with my batting throughout the IPL. I wasn’t consistent enough,” Smith said.

“I started well and had a few innings here and there. I never really got in to a really good rhythm.

“The last few days I have found something. I have sort of found my hands the last few days which I am extremely excited about.

“It’s taken me three-and-half, four months to do it, I actually look forward to going back to nets again to have another hit and reinforce it.”

Smith made 311 runs at 25.91 for Rajasthan Royals, his lowest batting average in eight seasons in the IPL. The fact that his side failed to make the finals means Smith hasn’t played a competitive game since November 1.

But his form in the nets this week has the 31-year-old looking forward to the one-day series against India, which begins on Friday.

“It’s hard to explain, but it just hasn’t quite been right until probably two days ago,” he said.

“I found a little something and everything just clicked in.

“It changes where you meet the ball, to hit the ball in certain places, just slight things and bits of rhythm aren’t quite right.

“I had a big smile on my face after training the other day. I walked past Andrew McDonald and said, ‘I’ve found them again.'”

With Australia’s mid-year series against Bangladesh a victim of the pandemic, Smith had more time than usual away from the game in 2020, which perhaps explains why it took some time to remove the rust.

“I was really excited, it’s taken me a lot longer than usual. I don’t know why,” he explained.

“I pretty much didn’t bat for about four months during the start of COVID, maybe even a bit longer.

Steve Smith. (Getty)

“I’m glad I’ve been able to find something the last few days.”

Smith said he’s enjoyed his time in the nets while in quarantine, but even the extended sessions haven’t been enough to quench his thirst.

“I’ve done a bit of shadow batting,” he admitted with a smile.

“I copped a few messages last night, saying ‘stop tapping the bat down.’

“Because we have had a bit of a smaller group for a training session it’s been good for batters like myself to be able to get the time I can in the nets and not have to worry about helping out either people, if that makes sense.

“I’ve had some good bats the last few days. Can’t wait to get started (against India).”